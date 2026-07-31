Tigers vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Detroit Tigers have some work to do to make the MLB Playoffs, and likely trading Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline isn't going to help.

To have any hope, they're going to have to beat, if not sweep, the Athletics over the weekend. The Athletics are 45-64 on the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night's series opener.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Tigers -1.5 (+112)

Athletics +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Tigers -134

Athletics +124

Total

OVER 11 (-105)

UNDER 11 (-115)

Tigers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Casey Mize, RHP (4-6, 2.70 ERA)

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (3-10, 6.23 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Detroit SportsNet

Tigers record: 51-58

Athletics record: 45-64

Tigers vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Hao-Yu Lee to hit a home run:

Only one pitcher has allowed home runs at a higher rate than Jeffrey Springs this season. The Athletics' starter has given up 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched, which means we should certainly bet on a member of the Tigers to hit a dinger. The one I'm going to bet on is Hao-Yu Lee, who has had some of the best numbers against lefties in this Tigers lineup. He has a slugging percentage of .436 in 78 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season.

Tigers vs. Athletics Prediction and Best Bet

The starting pitching matchup in this game is completely lopsided. Casey Mize (2.70 ERA) will take on one of the worst lefties in baseball, Jeffrey Springs (6.23 ERA).

To make matters worse for the Athletics, the Tigers far outrank them in wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Tigers are at 102, while the Athletics are at 89.

The Tigers is the only side to back when it comes to the moneyline for this Friday night showdown.

Pick: Tigers -134 via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!