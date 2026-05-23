With the recent release of the Topps Disneyland 70th Anniversary, Disney, and more specifically, Disneyland fans now have physical trading cards to commemorate and collect characters, places, and items from the Happiest Place on Earth.



Disney fans and hobbyists have been keeping an eye on one of the most surprising stars of the set: the Churro card. The Churro card has been a hit with collectors since its release in February. Recently, collectors woke up to a surprise sale of $560 for the Churro 1/10 Black foil parallel.

Something for Disney Fans of all Ages

The Topps Disneyland 70th Anniversary set, released in March of this year, consists of a 150-card base set plus subsets including Then and Now, Timeline, Concept Art, and Snack Time.

In addition to the base set, the product includes A Pirate's Life Chrome set, Attraction Autographs, and Unsigned On-Site cards. The latter allows collectors to bring the cards to Disneyland and have the characters themselves sign them in the designated open space on the card. Parallel versions of these cards are highly popular on the secondary market; for example, an Ariel Black Foil numbered /10 sold for $250 in March.

2025 Topps Disneyland 70th Anniversary Character Unsigned Black Foil /10 | Card Ladde

Snack Time at Disneyland



The subset includes cards of Mickey Waffles, Classic Mickey-Shaped Beignets, Mickey Pretzels, Corn Dog, Popcorn, and, of course, the Churro. With a wide array of savory and sweet treats at Disneyland, the Churro has stood out as a fan favorite for many years. Because there are 11 different Churros currently served in the park, Churros have become a must-have for visitors.

2025 Topps Disneyland Snack Time Churro Black Foil 1/10 | Card Ladder

Parallels and the Rainbow Chase

Fans of this set will enjoy collecting specific cards and maybe even collecting the full 150-card set. More passionate hardcore collectors will be seeking out the rare low-numbered parallels for their personal collections.

In addition to the Black Foil numbered to 10, other low-numbered parallels include the Red Foil numbered to 5, the Lightbulb Park exclusive numbered to 5, and the Folifractor 1/1.

Because there are over 15 different parallels, assembling a complete "rainbow" of the Snack Time Churro card will be a massive challenge. With the recent sale of the Black Foil /10 card for over $500, it would not be surprising to see the 1/1 Foilfractor fetch over $2,000.

Churros, Churros, Churros!

Topps Disney Land 70th Anniversary 1/1 Sketch Card | Card Ladder

The Topps Disneyland Set also includes rare 1/1 sketch cards inspired by various characters, rides, and destinations at the resort. Disneyland Churros make multiple appearances in this insert set, showcasing different artists' interpretations and visions of the iconic treat.

2025 Topps Disneyland 70th Anniversary Churro 1/1 Art Card | Card Ladder

One particular card, created by artist Brent Ragland, depicts Disneyland guests waiting outside a Churro stand. This rare 1/1 card recently sold on eBay for $280.76.