Remembering Hulk Hogan: A Wrestling Icon and Collectible Powerhouse
Mourning a Legend
Hulk Hogan—born Terry Gene Bollea—passed away at age 71 today after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death marks the end of an era. Hogan wasn’t just a wrestler; he was a cultural force. His charisma, showmanship, and resilience helped define pro wrestling and inspired generations of fans.
The Rise of Hulkamania
Hogan exploded onto the scene in the 1980s as the all-American hero of the WWF (now WWE). He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias, most famously body-slamming André the Giant before 33 million TV viewers in 1988. He held the WWF Championship for a record 1,474 days during his first reign and won back-to-back Royal Rumbles in 1990 and 1991.
In the mid-‘90s, Hogan moved to WCW and reinvented himself as “Hollywood” Hogan, forming the New World Order (nWo) and kicking off the Monday Night Wars. He returned to WWE in 2002, captured another title, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice—once solo, once with the nWo. Hulk Hogan is arguably on most people's “Mount Rushmore” of iconic wrestlers and will be missed by legions of fans growing up in the '80s and '90s.
RELATED: Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: The Prince of Darkness Lives On Through Collectibles
A Pop Culture Titan
Beyond the ring, Hogan was everywhere: starring in Rocky III, headlining his own shows like Thunder in Paradise and Hogan Knows Best, and becoming a household name. His mantra—“Train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins”—made him a role model for kids around the world.
Even in later years, Hogan remained a symbol of perseverance, undergoing over 25 surgeries while staying connected to fans and the wrestling world. His passing has sparked tributes from athletes, celebrities, and collectors alike.
Collecting the Legend
And as a reminder to collectors, when beloved figures like Hulk Hogan pass, it’s natural for people to feel the urge to buy—and for prices to spike. But while demand often surges in the short term, it’s wise to be cautious. Some sellers may capitalize on grief and nostalgia, so do your research, buy from reputable sources, and focus on items that hold long-term meaning for you as a fan.
Hulk Hogan’s trading cards are among the most iconic in wrestling—and have consistently commanded big bucks from his loyal fans. Here are a few that stand out as iconic Hulk Hogan cards:
1982 Wrestling All Stars Series A: Widely considered his rookie—it sold for $132,000 in 2024, at the time the most expensive wrestling card ever sold by Heritage Auctions in PSA 9. A BGS 8.5 card is currently listed on eBay for $90,000.
1981 Marusho Wrestling: Another early card of the man who changed wrestling, a recent signed copy in PSA 8 sold for a whopping $30,000.
2023 Leaf Reimagined Hulk Hogan: Hulk was a frequent signer for Leaf, but one fan favorite is his 2023 Leaf Reimagined card, which depicts Hogan as another famous (green) Hulk. Copies range in price from $250-$400.
2022 Panini Prizm WWE: While base versions are plentiful for $1-5, an ungraded gold version /10 sold for a smashing $6,800 on eBay.
2013 Upper Deck Precious Metal Gems: PMGs are all the rage with collectors and command big bucks. So it should come as no surprise that a version /125 recently sold for $6,000 on eBay.
1985 Topps WWF (now WWE): This is considered by many to be his most popular rookie, released at the height of the 1980s WWF's TV, cartoon, toy, and card blitz. You can pick up raw versions of the card for $20 and under, but a PSA 9 copy recently sold for almost $1,000.
Legacy, Challenges, and Hulkamania Forever
While Hogan faced personal struggles—health scares, legal battles, and public controversies— his fans remember him for his larger-than-life personality and for being a trailblazer who helped transform wrestling from regional entertainment into a global spectacle, complete with Hulkamaniacs.
RELATED: Collecting Batman's Leading Men on Cards
His story is a reminder of how icons can evolve, fall, and rise again—still larger than life. For fans, Hogan will always be the hero who tore his shirt, cupped his ear, and made millions believe in the power of Hulkamania.
And now, through cherished memories and prized collectibles, his legacy lives on with collectors.