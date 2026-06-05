The World Cup kicks off next week, and fans are naturally excited to see what legends like Ronaldo and Messi will achieve during what could be their last time playing in the biggest tournament on the planet. At the same time, it's impossible not to think of Edson Arantes do Nascimento - or simply Pele, as he's known to the world.

The youngest player to take part in a World Cup championship and the only player to win it three times, Pele is in a way the Babe Ruth of soccer, in terms of name recognition and overall popularity. Revered as much for his humanitarian and charitable work as for his play on the field, Pelé's passing in 2022 was the end of an era in world soccer. Thankfully, fans and collectors worldwide can collect his cards.

Let's take a look at some of the most essential ones available.

1958 Alifabolaget Pele #635 (Rookie Card)

1958 Pele Alifabolaget | CardLadder

While several regional Pele cards were produced in 1958, the Alifabolaget card, produced in Sweden, is the gold standard. The full-color photo of a young Pelé is now iconic, but be warned that finding one, even in a low grade, will not be easy, as it is considered a rookie card.

Over time, as prices have continued to rise, more and more collectors have been priced out - the copy above in a PSA 2.5 recently sold for $13,100.

1958 Aquarela LTDA. Pele #10

1958 Pele Editora Aquarela | CardLadder

As mentioned above, there are additional Pele rookie cards out there that are a bit more affordable than the mythical Alifabolaget card. The Editora Aquarela was printed to celebrate Brazil's 1958 World Cup victory. As you can see, the card was part of a 24-card sheet and needed to be separated from the others; thus, the perforated edges.

The PSA 3 copy above recently went for $3,600.

1964 Panini Calciatori Pele (Coppe)

1964 Pele Panini Calciatori | CardLadder

It was 1964 before a Pele card was produced by a mainstream card manufacturer - in this case, Panini. What makes this card special for many is the full color shot of Pelé in his Brazilian national team jersey. While years removed from being a rookie card, this would still be a wise and great addition to any collection and is a bit more within the realm of possibility for many.

This PSA 6 copy recently sold for $780.

2008 Sportskings Silver Autograph Pele #P3

2008 Pele Sportkings autograph | CardLadder

Sportkings scored a major goal by securing and producing Pele's first certified, pack-pulled autograph card in 2008. A great photo of a smiling Pele and a big, bold signature in black make this one a must-have.

This BGS 8.5 copy sold recently for $660, a relative bargain for a legend's first certified auto card.