The 2026 World Cup XI

The 2026 World Cup certainly wasn’t without controversy and its nadirs, but thankfully, the soccer did the talking.

This was a special tournament enlivened by the sport’s superstars. While underdog stories are cool and the unearthing of hidden gems all the more wholesome, a World Cup simply cannot be outstanding in the absence of the very best.

FIFA got what it wanted, with its top-four-ranked seeds competing in the semifinals for the first time since its world ranking emerged in late 1992. That pitted the sport’s finest up against one another with jeopardy rampant: FIFA’s work was done.

While the 2026 World Cup was a tournament for the big names, there was still room for unsuspecting heroes and career revivals on the grandest stage ...

Goalkeeper

Orlando Gill (Paraguay)

Gill returned to Paraguay a national hero. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Apps : 5

: 5 Minutes : 480

: 480 Clean Sheets : 2

: 2 Goals Conceded: 6

Orlando Gill’s World Cup started horribly and ended with a Kylian Mbappé handshake rejection, but everything in between was great.

After shipping four to an inspired USMNT on Matchday 1, Gill recorded back-to-back clean sheets to help Paraguay into the round-of-32, then achieved national hero status by denying Germany on penalties.

Gill saved Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade’s spot kicks in a crazy shootout, one decided by Jonathan Tah’s woeful attempt from 12 yards and José Canale’s successful effort in the aftermath. It was the first time Germany had lost a World Cup penalty shootout.

Paraguay’s campaign ended with a slender defeat to France in the last-16, but Gill ended the World Cup having made the most saves (23) and, as revealed by Opta, prevented the most goals (2.6).

Defenders

Pedro Porro (Spain)

Porro scored twice in the knockouts. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Apps : 6

: 6 Minutes : 564

: 564 Goals: 2

2 Clean sheets: 5

Spanish supporters had wiped their hands with Pedro Porro after 45 minutes of Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Scotland in March 2023. Porro, who’d signed for Tottenham Hotspur that January, was hooked at halftime after an abysmal showing.

The right back wasn’t involved at Euro 2024 and despite being part of a Spurs team that almost got relegated last season, Luis de la Fuente called Porro up for this summer’s tournament.

The majority expected Swiss Army knife Marcos Llorente to earn the starting job, and the Atlético Madrid man was in the lineup for Spain’s opening match against Cabo Verde. The subsequent stalemate forced a change of tack, and Porro was a fixture thereafter.

De la Fuente’s faith was vindicated in the knockouts, as Porro established an excellent relationship with Lamine Yamal and proved a valuable contributors in all phases. He scored his first two international goals in the round-of-32 and semifinals, earning Player of the Match honors for his stellar display in the impressive 2–0 victory over France.

Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Romero delivered at both ends. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Apps : 7

: 7 Minutes : 611

: 611 Goals: 1

1 Clean sheets: 2

Cristian Romero certainly didn’t think he’d be starting a second World Cup final when he trudged off the Stadium of Light field on April 12, having suffered what appeared to be a significant looking knee injury.

Romero missed the rest of the domestic campaign for Tottenham, but, crucially for Argentina, was fit enough by the start of the World Cup. The center back, who was excellent in Qatar four years ago, endured a nervy opening due to a knock, but shook off any fitness concerns in crunch time.

While the holders were far from defensively secure, Romero, individually, enjoyed another strong World Cup. His performance in the semifinal against England was particularly brilliant, and his attacking escapades aided Argentina’s progression in the first two knockout rounds.

Aymeric Laporte (Spain)

Laporte barely put a foot wrong for Spain. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 728

: 728 Goals: 1

1 Clean sheets: 7

Pau Cubarsí and Dayot Upamecano deserve their flowers for superb campaigns—the former was named Young Player of the Tournament—but Aymeric Laporte has to be included alongside Romero.

It’s almost been forgotten that the French-born Spanish international ranked among Europe’s finest center backs during his Manchester City pomp, and Laporte has seemingly rediscovered his serene apex at the previous two major tournaments.

He was good at Euro 2024, and even better this summer. Cubarsí benefited from playing alongside such a tranquil partner, with Laporte’s nervelessness steadying an aggressive Spanish defensive line.

He’s made a tough center back role appear relatively simple and while Spain’s excellent defensive record was a collective effort, Laporte’s faultless tournament played a major role.

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Cucurella has had another exceptional tournament. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 750

: 750 Goals: 1

1 Clean sheets: 7

"Oh, so that’s why Real Madrid signed him," you’ve probably heard someone say this summer.

The latest iteration of La Roja differed from two summers ago, with a reduction of pace in attack meaning De la Fuente had to lean more on the ’control’ elements of his framework. The creative Álex Baena started wide left over the injured Nico Williams, forcing Marc Cucurella, a pantomime villain-like character at Euro 2024, to often operate as an attacking outlet high up the pitch.

The left back’s forays and cutbacks were a useful source of chance creation for La Roja, with Cucurella particularly starring in the 3–0 win over Austria. He’s otherwise manifested some defensive vulnerability but very little, all while supplying an unrelenting source of energy.

José Mourinho’s going to love him.

Midfielders

Rodri (Spain)

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner looks more like his usual self. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 726

: 726 Completed passes: 756 (1st at World Cup)

756 (1st at World Cup) Duels won: 49

There’s a reason why 95% of managers around the world over the past decade or so have listened to Pep Guardiola. The bloke knows what he’s talking about.

"Do you know when Rodri will be good? At the World Cup with Spain. At the World Cup, he will be the best Rodri," the former Manchester City manager projected last October.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner had only sporadically shown his imperious best since recovering from an ACL tear, and the Spaniard’s inability to stay fit or perform as he once could when available undoubtedly contributed to City missing out on the Premier League title.

However, the Cityzens can enter 2026–27 with renewed hope. Rodri looks like Rodri again, with Spain’s captain playing an instrumental role in its ability to suffocate opponents in and out of possession. Plenty of playmakers are lauded geniuses in the wake of their next creative moment, but Rodri is a true mastermind operating at the highest level. A worthy winner of the World Cup Golden Ball.

Michael Olise (France)

Michael Olise registered the most assists in a single World Cup tournament. | ANP/Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 650

: 650 Touches: 590

590 Assists: 7

Michael Olise’s future at club level was the talk of the town as the World Cup got underway—Real Madrid seemingly keen to make him their next ‘Galáctico’ after re-electing Florentino Pérez as president.

There wasn’t really any doubting Olise’s credentials, owing to an incredible season with Bayern Munich, but the 24-year-old strutted his stuff in a France side boasting an insane amount of talent.

No, Olise didn’t score a single goal at the tournament—a huge surprise considering some of the chances he spurned—but he did supply a record amount of assists (7) at a single World Cup, breaking the all-time record of Pelé that had stood for 56 years.

Olise’s weight of pass, vision and general composure were among his most impressive traits, and you get the feeling the best is yet to come from this soon to be global superstar.

Jude Bellingham (England)

England’s No. 10 enjoyed an inspired World Cup. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 616

: 616 Goals : 7

: 7 Assists: 1

Thomas Tuchel built England’s campaign around its two superstars (Bellingham and Harry Kane) and they certainly delivered for the Three Lions up until its crushing semifinal exit.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham diplomatically shared the limelight, with the latter particularly dominant in England’s knockout stage victories over Mexico and Norway. The triumph at Aztecan altitude will be remembered as perhaps England’s greatest since 1966, and Bellingham scored twice amid a Zinedine Zidane-like performance.

The Brummie-born box-crasher followed that with another brace in England’s quarterfinal win over Norway, having been a goal down towards the end of the first half.

His fierce mentality was infectious, and a nation continued to fall in love with its No. 10. Kane may only have a tournament or two left in him, but English supporters will believe the pain may eventually dissipate while Bellingham’s still around.

Forwards

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Otherworldly. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 740

: 740 Goals: 8

8 Assists: 4

There wasn’t any Argentina hype pre-tournament because, well, few thought Lionel Messi was capable of repeating his heroics from the Gulf.

Scaloni’s roster has barely changed from Qatar, and it continues to serve its 39-year-old grandmaster. Argentina’s soccer team seemingly functions for the sole purpose of delivering Messi success, although his teammates did anything but carry him this summer.

Messi’s work four years ago was special, perhaps rivalling Diego Maradona’s campaign in 1986, but this tournament was arguably more impressive, given his age and the extent at which he dominated the holders’ campaign.

He scored the majority of Argentina’s goals, and on the several occasions where it was staring elimination in the face, Messi flicked a switch, drifted wide right and wreaked havoc. There was no longer a debate to be had over his greatness after Qatar, he was merely rubbing it in this time around.

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Mbappé served up a reminder of his brilliance. | Jordan Bank/FIFA/Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 698

: 698 Goals : 10

: 10 Assists: 4

France’s campaign may have ended on a sour note, succumbing to Spanish suffocation, but it had been spoken about as one of the great international teams before that. Kylian Mbappé was its leading man, reminding the world of his potency after a difficult campaign with Real Madrid.

Before Spain limited Mbappé as Barcelona have in recent Clásicos with a fierce counter-press and high defensive line, France’s No. 9 lit up the World Cup with sequences of emphatic brilliance. He was one of several stars to have issues from the penalty spot, but he more than atoned with otherworldly finishes from outside the box.

Mbappé absolutely loves this stage, evidenced by a Golden Boot-winning 10 goals, and he’s even wrestled the all-tine leading scorer crown away from Messi—four years earlier than many had expected he would.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

America’s latest sweetheart. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

Apps : 5

: 5 Minutes : 465

: 465 Goals : 7

: 7 Conversion rate: 53.8%

There was always a chance of Norway crashing and burning in North America. There was plenty of hype surrounding Ståle Solbakken’s side, given just how efficient it was in qualifying.

Erling Haaland’s international record was ridiculous pre-tournament. It’s even more absurd now. Norway’s main man single-handedly ensured Norway delivered on its ’dark-horse’ tag, scoring seven times as the Scandis reached the quarterfinals.

Haaland was relentless. He harried and hassled opponents into handing Norway goals and when he wasn’t active, Brazil learned that it merely took an inviting delivery for Haaland to take a World Cup knockout stage match over.

The striker’s brace against the five-time winners cemented the brilliance of his maiden major tournament, and he captured the hearts and minds of Norway’s hosts while he was at it, too.

The United States fell for Erling Haaland.

The 2026 World Cup Best XI

A World Cup XI that could do some serious damage. | Sports Illustrated

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