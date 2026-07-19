Every Celebrity Spotted Watching Spain vs. Argentina—World Cup Final

Celebrities have flocked to the 2026 World Cup across North America all summer long, but the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium saw the most A-listers of any match— both on the pitch performing and in the crowd.

Those performing in the pre-match closing ceremony were Hollywood star Tom Cruise, internet personality IShowSpeed and Grammy winner Laura Pausini, among others. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson sang the national anthem.

The first-ever halftime show at a men’s World Cup final was headlined by Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and more.

Here is every celebrity that was spotted in the stands, simply enjoying soccer’s showpiece event that only comes around once every four years.

Politicians

President Donald Trump is at the World Cup final and seated next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. pic.twitter.com/1BwRo2tzgs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 19, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump, seated next to First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, received resounding “boos” from the crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also joined President Trump.

Professional Athletes

World Cup Final.

Bucket List.



Very Grateful.

🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2EjgBu6jYv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2026

Former Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and Kealia Watt, former professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash, were in attendance for the “bucket list” affair.

New York Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart returned to his home of MetLife Stadium, as did Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton, Draymond Green and Victor Wembanyama were present, as were decorated alpine ski race Lindsey Vonn and legendary tennis star Serena Williams.

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns also came to watch some soccer, as did American figure skating gold medalist Ilia Malinin.

Actors and Television Stars

Will Ferrell and Pharrell in the 🏠 for Spain-Argentina ⚽ pic.twitter.com/nI2Dfi6Yj2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 19, 2026

Hollywood star Will Ferrell was seen watching the match, as was Kevin Hart and Matt Damon.

Gayle King, famous television personality and broadcast journalist, was at MetLife Stadium, along with internet personality and journalist Speedy Morman. The editor of American Vogue, Chloe Malle, was also in attendance.

American actress Julia Garner came to the New Jersey stadium as well as Spanish actor Javier Bardem.

Comedian and actor Trevor Noah was seen at the match, as was Academy Award winner Adrien Brody.

Sports fanatic and Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet was in a stadium box with internet sensation and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

Singers

📸 - MICK JAGGER ENJOYING THE WORLD CUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/3d10POJzkX — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 19, 2026

American musician and songwriter Pharrell came to the final. Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, was also there. He has attended multiple matches this summer, especially England’s competitions.

American rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyoncé were seen at MetLife Stadium.

Soccer Legends

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Robert Lewandowski has arrived for the World Cup Final! pic.twitter.com/8TKlPqQCQT — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 19, 2026

Former Barcelona star striker Robert Lewandowski was present, cheering on his former eight Barça teammates playing for Spain. Lewandowski is the newest member of MLS, joining Chicago Fire this summer.

Former Brazilian soccer legends Cafu, Ronaldo, Marcelo and Roberto Carlos all came to see the match, as did former French stars Youri Djorkaeff and André-Pierre Gignac, former Mexican stars Jared Borgetti and Luis Hernández, former England captain John Terry, and former Italian legends Fabio Capello and Christian Vieri.

Hristo Stoichkov, widely regarded as the greatest Bulgarian player of all time, was seen smiling at the game. Uzbekistan manager and former Italian star player Fabio Cannavaro was in attendance.

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone was at the match, cheering on the whopping nine of his players competing in the final.

Other A-Listers

Billionaire businessman, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin was in East Rutherford, N.J. for the game.

Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow was seen on the FIFA World Cup final red carpet. Spanish model Vanessa Lorenzo was also at the game.

The famous YouTuber, MrBeast, came to see Spain and Argentina.

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