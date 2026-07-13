The Dallas Wings recently won their fifth straight game and are off to a 16-8 start. Last season, they won a total of 10 games. Granted, a lot can happen during the back half of the season, but the Wings' dramatic turnaround has been fueled by the phenomenal play of second-year guard Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers has been sensational through her first 23 games of the season, and on Friday night, after a spectacular performance in which she notched 34 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, she accomplished something special. She became the fastest WNBA guard since 1999 to reach 450 points and 100 assists in a season, helping fuel the Wings' resurgence. It's also fueling her card market.

MVP Caliber Season In Progress

Her outstanding season has garnered significant attention, including recognition from seasoned broadcaster Cindy Brunson, who believes Bueckers can do something even bigger than her first 450/100 season. On July 10, Brunson posted on X, "A guard in the @WNBA hasn't won an MVP since DT in 2009. I could easily see Paige ending that drought once A'ja is done rewriting the record books."

A guard in the @WNBA hasn’t won an MVP since DT in 2009. I could easily see Paige ending that drought once A’ja is done rewriting the record books. #WNBA — Cindy Brunson (@CindyBrunsonAZ) July 11, 2026

Collectors have responded just as enthusiastically, driving Bueckers' card market to new heights. The four highest Bueckers sales have all come since the beginning of June, which we've highlighted below.

Top Selling Paige Bueckers Cards

4. 2025 White Sparkle Autographed Prizm Rookie

A one-of-one BGS 9.5 2025 Panini Prizm WNBA Paige Bueckers white sparkle autographed rookie card. | Card Ladder

On June 7, a one-of-one BGS 9.5 2025 Panini Prizm WNBA Throwback Signatures White Sparkle Paige Bueckers rookie card sold for $38,400. This marks the first public sale of this card, and it's notable because at the time the Wings were only 10 games into their turnaround season. Also worth pointing out is that this is the highest-selling Bueckers autographed rookie card to date.

3. 2025 Panini Select Courtside Gold Vinyl Prizm Rookie

A one-of-one PSA 10 2025 Panini Select WNBA Paige Bueckers Gold Vinyl rookie card #206 | Card Ladder

On July 11, a day after her monster 34-point night, a one-of-one PSA 10 2025 Panini Select WNBA Courtside Gold Vinyl Prizm Paige Bueckers Rookie Card sold for $45,140. Prior to this sale, no Bueckers Select rookie had surpassed $8,000. The next-highest-selling Select card featuring Bueckers was a dual-autograph Gold Prizm (/10) featuring her autograph along with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

2. 2025 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Rookie #147

A one-of-one PSA 10 2025 Prizm WNBA Paige Bueckers Gold Vinyl rookie card #147 | Card Ladder

This one-of-one PSA 10 2025 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl rookie card ranks as the second-most-expensive Paige Bueckers card ever sold, bringing $62,830 on June 6, 2026. This is the only recorded public sale, and it's one of the best shots of Bueckers captured mid-crossover.

The next highest-selling similar copy of this card is a BGS 9.0 Gold (5/10) with a serial number that matches her jersey number, which sold for $5,800 on June 20, 2026.

1. 2025 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Rookie #5

A one-of-one PSA 10 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Paige Bueckers rookie card #5 | Card Ladder

The top sale, and the third Gold Vinyl Paige Bueckers rookie card on this short list, is a one-of-one PSA 10 2025 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl rookie base #5, that sold for an incredible $184,830 on June 6, 2026. It's the first and only Bueckers card to cross into six-digit territory, and it's also the first and only six-figure WNBA card that features someone other than Caitlin Clark.

With the Wings surging and Bueckers building what looks increasingly like an MVP-caliber résumé, collectors might soon be wishing they had picked up her top rookie cards before prices reached another level.