The 4 essential Mike Schmidt cards for any collector

It's easy to throw out superlatives and praise when talking or writing about baseball's legends, but Mike Schmidt truly earned the accolades. There was no better example of consistency, perhaps ever, than what he achieved during his career. One of the best third basemen to play the game, he could hit with the best of them and was known for his defense. A member of the 500 Home Run club and a 3-time MVP, Schmidt is an icon for Phillies fans and in the city of Philadelphia for his contributions to the team. Let's take a look at some of Schmidt's essential cards.

TOPPS 1973 CEY/HILTON/SCHMIDT

1973 Mike Schmidt Topps | CardLadder

Sharing space on your rookie card with two other players isn't optimal, but we have to deal with the cards (no pun intended) we're dealt. Ron Cey was a highly touted prospect, but Schmidt of course had the Hall of Fame career. This card, like many in the vintage space, suffers from problems with centering and print marks. There are just 5 in gem-mint condition - one sold recently fro a little over $325,000.

TOPPS TEAM LEGENDS AUTOGRAPH 2002 MIKE SCHMIDT

2002 Mike Schmidt Topps Team Legends Autograph | CardLadder

You might notice that this card looks a bit like Schmidt's rookie card - that's because Topps had the great idea in 2002 to take the photo of him from its 1973 card and have Schmidt sign it! These throwbacks are fairly easy to find and were part of a set that included other legends like Stan Musial and Willie Mays. Be careful when picking one out for your collection: some of the signatures have been known to show signs of losing some ink and "bubbling" because of the surface of the card.

TOPPS 1975 MIKE SCHMIDT

1975 Mike Schmidt Topps | CardLadder

This card screams the 1970's - and we're all the better for it. The color combo that at first seems questionable but then at second glance fits perfectly to the era. The hair and the 'stache. Everything fits perfectly into how'd you imagine a baseball player from the 70's looking on a card. In all seriousness, this card is sought after primarily because it's a solo shot of Schmidt and captures him well.

Classic Best Autograph 1991 Mike Schmidt

1991 Mike Schmidt Classic Best Autograph | CardLadder

In what had to be one of the earliest examples of pack-pulled autographed cards, in 2001 Classic Best had 2,100 cards signed by Schmidt randomly inserted into packs. That seems like a lot today, but back then this was brand new and seemed very limited. These are readily available in the market but for Schmidt collectors, it's a must have card.

