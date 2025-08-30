Essential Rookie Cards of Philadelphia Phillies Who Have Hit 4 Home Runs in a Game

On August 28, 2025, Kyle Schwarber became the 21st major league baseball player to hit four home runs in an MLB game. Of those 21 players who hit four home runs in a game, four of them just happened to be members of the Philadelphia Phillies. Ed Delahanty hit four in 1896, Chuck Klein hit four in 1936, Mike Schmidt was the first to go 4-for-4 with four home runs in 1976, and Kyle Schwarber was the most recent to hit four in 2025. In the wake of Schwarber joining this highly exclusive club, here’s a look at each player’s key rookie cards.

Ed Delahanty – 1889 Old Judge N172 (SGC 1.5) – Selling for $2,150 in Fall of 2019 via REA, “this is a particularly rare pose among the five Delahanty poses in the N172 set. While this card features Delahanty with the Philadelphia Quakers in his second year in the Majors, it is the first of his few baseball cards ever issued, and as such is recognized as Delahanty's rookie card”.

1889 Old Judge N172 - Ed Delahanty - SGC 1.5 | https://collectrea.com/archives/2019/Fall/44/1889-n172-old-judge-ed-delahanty-rookie-newly-discovered

Chuck Klein – 1933 Goudey (PSA 9) – Although not an official “rookie card” it’s still one of his earliest and most popular cards having sold for $33,585 in May of 2022 via Memory Lane.

1933 Goudey - Chuck Klein - PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1933-goudey/chuck-klein-128/20358?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Mike Schmidt - 1973 Topps “Rookie 3rd Baseman” (Card No. 615) - According to PSA there are 5 PSA 10s and 252 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective one of the five PSA 10s was sold for a jaw-dropping $234,000 in February of 2021 via Heritage Auctions.

1973 Topps - Cey/Hilton/Schmidt - PSA 10 | https://sports.ha.com/itm/baseball-cards/singles-1970-now-/1973-topps-mike-schmidt-rookie-3rd-basemen-615-psa-gem-mint-10-dmitri-young-collection/a/50038-80037.s?ic4=ListView-ShortDescription-071515

2016 Bowman Chrome (Card No. 31) - According to PSA there are 41 PSA 10s and 4 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $25-$30, while the PSA 9s sell for $7-$10 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $1-$2.50.

2016 Bowman Chrome #31 Kyle Schwarber PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/2016-bowman-chrome/kyle-schwarber/2343003

Each of these cards represents an era of baseball history, spanning from 19th-century tobacco issues to the mid-1930s vintage era to modern Topps Chrome rookies, and featuring each hitter’s iconic power-hitting milestone in one must-have collection.

