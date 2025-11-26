It's not always easy being a fan and collector of individual sports heroes. More times than we'd like to admit, loyalties are tested when a player manages to disappoint off (and sometimes on) the field. Roger "Rocket" Clemens was probably the most dominant pitcher of his era and that's saying a lot. One of the hardest throwing pitchers of all time, he collected over 350 wins and 4,600 strikeouts during his 24 years in the Major Leagues. Awesome, you might say - and you'd be right. But he also threw a bat at Mike Piazza during a World Series game and still isn't in the Hall of Fame due to suspected steroid use. Regardless of any personal issues, Clemens baseball cards will always be collected due to his dominant performance.

FLEER UPDATE 1984 ROGER CLEMENS

1984 Roger Clemens Fleer Update | CardLadder

The 1984 Fleer Update is regarded by many in the hobby as the "official" rookie card of Clemens, although that is always up for debate - there are many fans of 1986 Topps and 1985 Donruss, among others. In any case, the market seems to favor the Fleer Update as it was the first out there. A gem-mint copy can be found for around $2,000.

TOPPS DESERT SHIELD 1991 ROGER CLEMENS

1991 Roger Clemens Topps Desert Shield | CardLadder

What a cool shot of The Rocket standing next to the "Strike Out" sign on the famous Green Monster at Fenway. Clemens still holds the Red Sox all-time strikeout record and this card captures that perfectly. The Desert Shield cards were provided to the military based in Kuwait in 1991 and were rumored to have a print run of 6,800 sets.

UPPER DECK ULTIMATE COLLECTION 2002 ROGER CLEMENS

2002 Roger Clemens Upper Deck Ultimate Signatures | CardLadder

Clemens has signed for many products over the years, but this particular card is eye-catching for a couple of reasons. It shows him in his Yankee uniform and has a great, clean design, really focusing on and giving space to the autograph. An ungraded copy can be found for under $100.

TOPPS TIFFANY 1986 ROGER CLEMENS

1986 Roger Clemens Topps Tiffany | CardLadder

Topps Tiffany sets were much more limited print runs than the regular Topps sets released each year. 1985 was no exception - it's been stated that around 5,000 sets were produced, making this relatively limited in the days of mass-produced "junk wax". A premium is given to this early Clemens card, given its "rarity". A gem-mint copy currently goes for between $500 and $600.

