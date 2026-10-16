With a defender in his path and the rim in sight, it was only a matter of time before Shawn Kemp brought a crowd to its feet. The “Reign Man” had a way of blending showmanship with his raw power, unleashing merciless windmills and punctuating them with emphatic celebrations.

Some of Kemp’s best cards capture that aerial artistry, while others offer a glimpse of the broader skill set that made him a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

Whether you remember Kemp leading the break and rattling the rim or muscling his way around the basket, let’s stroll through his career-defining moments, captured on cardboard.

1990 Fleer RC: Kemp’s First Dunk Contest

Kemp's 1990 Fleer RC shows him flying through the air during his first NBA Slam Dunk Contest. | Card Ladder

Kemp made four Slam Dunk Contest appearances during the early ’90s, advancing to the final round twice but never taking home the title. Kemp’s violent in-game dunks were suited for making defenders look foolish, but didn’t translate quite as well to a structured competition that rewarded elaborate setups and gimmicks (we all know Cedric Ceballos could see through that blindfold).

The image on Kemp’s 1990 Fleer #178 rookie card actually shows the 20-year-old forward soaring toward the rim for a one-handed throwdown during his first All-Star Weekend. According to Card Ladder, a PSA 10 has climbed from $25 to $61 over the last year (+144%), while Kemp’s overall card index is up 95.47% over the same period.

1992 Stadium Club Beam Team: Kemp’s Dunk Arsenal

Few moments capture Kemp’s combination of strength and flair better than a five-minute span during a 1992 playoff game against the Warriors.

Kemp sent Alton Lister sprawling with a vicious one-handed slam, then crouched over him and pointed both index fingers in his direction. Shortly afterward, he posterized Chris Gatling so badly that the Golden State big man popped up and shook Kemp’s hand in admiration.

Neither dunk has made it onto a card, unfortunately, but Kemp’s 1992 Stadium Club Beam Team #3 comes the closest to embodying his explosive, above-the-rim game.

A PSA 10 copy of Kemp's 1992 Stadium Club Beam team is up over 250% over the last year. | Card Ladder

One of his classic ’90s inserts that remains in strong demand, the card features silver beams framing Kemp as he throws down a two-handed stuff, with Magic big man Greg Kite watching helplessly.

A PSA 10 has surged 254.17% over the last 12 months, climbing from $480 to $1,770 and closing in on the card’s all-time high in Card Ladder’s database. A PSA 9 Beam Team could’ve been snapped up for less than $70 a year ago, but nine of the last 10 sales have topped $200.

1995 Flair Hot Numbers: Kemp’s All-Around Game

At his relatively brief peak, Kemp was far more than just a spectacular rim-runner. The 6-foot-10 forward possessed an underrated midrange jumper, a tenacious low-post game, and an equally imposing presence on the glass.

Kemp increased his scoring and rebounding averages in six consecutive seasons with the Sonics and was so dominant in Seattle's six-game series against the champion Bulls in the 1996 Finals that he earned three MVP votes.

Kemp's 1995 Flair Hot Numbers has quadrupled in value over the last year. | Card Ladder

His 1995-96 Flair Hot Numbers #5 offers a closer look at Kemp’s low-post work. The Sonics big man cradles the ball in both hands, showcasing the footwork, strength, and quickness that made him such a tough cover with his back to the basket.

The three-dimensional background swirls with multicolored numerals in different fonts and sizes, and if you look closely, you might find the number of centers Kemp posterized.

A raw copy of the card has nearly quadrupled in price over the last year, climbing from $45 to the most recent sale of $165. The most recent PSA 9, meanwhile, sold for a record $304, up 80.42%.

1997 Metal Universe Championship PMG: Kemp’s Cleveland Chapter

Everything changed shortly after the 1996 Finals, when the Sonics handed free-agent center Jim McIlvaine, who averaged 2.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in Washington, a staggering seven-year, $33.6 million contract (even by today’s standards, all of those numbers are jaw-dropping).

The far bigger issue was that Seattle’s new acquisition was making more money than Kemp, fueling a rift with the organization that eventually proved irreparable. In August 1997, Seattle traded its franchise icon to Cleveland in a three-team swap that brought Vin Baker to the Pacific Northwest.

The only PSA 10 copy of Kemp's Metal Universe PMG sold for $12.6k. | Card Ladder

Kemp’s highest-selling standalone card features him in a Cavs uniform that never quite looked right on him, from his sixth and ultimately final All-Star season in 1997-98.

Kemp’s lone PSA 10 copy of the 1997 Metal Universe Championship Precious Metal Gems (/50) sold for $12,655 in February 2024, while a PSA 8 has recently commanded a shade under $4,000. Just for the record, McIlvaine’s highest-selling card is a 1996 PMG in a PSA 9 slab that brought in $456.

1998-99 Topps East/West Refractor #EW13: What If?

A PSA 10 copy of Kemp's Topps East/West Refractor, which shows Baker on the back, has fluctuated in value. | Card Ladder

After the 1998 lockout, Kemp reported to training camp significantly heavier, and while he averaged a career-high 20.5 points in 42 games during the season, the added weight hindered his hallmark explosiveness and mobility.

By the summer of 2000, Cleveland had traded him to Portland, where his playing time and production cratered amid struggles with conditioning, substance abuse, and personal issues. At 33, Kemp’s career was over after one season in Orlando, despite several later failed comeback attempts.

The 1998-99 Topps East/West Refractor #EW13 pairs Kemp with Baker, the forward who replaced him in Seattle. It’s a gut punch for Sonics fans who came within two wins of a title with Kemp, only to see him depart 15 months after their celebrated Finals run.

The price for a PSA 10 has swung wildly in recent months, with one copy selling for $3,120 in March while the most recent sale in June came in at $576.

Kemp's Immaculate Collection Shawn Kemp Logoman sold for $12.6k in December 2024. | Card Ladder

It’s clear that Seattle hasn’t forgotten the “Reign Man.” Murals have celebrated the explosive, high-flying forward, and Kemp still receives rousing receptions around the city from fans decked in green and gold. Nearly three decades after Kemp’s departure, his cards preserve the memories of his far-too-short but indelible Sonics era.