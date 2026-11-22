While Upper Deck and Leaf remain standalone card manufacturers, Topps, as of 2022, was acquired by Fanatics for $500 million. While only holding the MLB and MLBPA licenses from the three major sports, uncertainty and concerns grew among collectors. Topps would ultimately see robust sales due to the NBA and NFL licenses obtained from 2024 to 2026.

Cooper Flagg's 2025 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Debut Patch autograph card, graded a PSA GEM MT 10, with an autograph grade of 10 sold for $8.04 million in September 2026 via Fanatics Collect. | Card Ladder

With the introduction of the Rookie Debut Patch Autographs in baseball and football products, revenue has increased by an estimated $4 million as collectors seek huge hits.

The Evolution and Importance of eBay

Although eBay was readily available in 2016, there were plenty of in-person and relationship-driven transactions happening in the collectibles industry. Local card shops offered reasonably priced trading card boxes, and people attended trade shows to meet the owners and dig through dollar boxes. In addition to Instagram, Twitter (X), Reddit, YouTube, and Facebook groups, social media rose in popularity, creating that human connection with buying, selling, and trading.

eBay GMV and Trading Card Growth 2010-2026 | eBay Inc.

The last four years have seen eBay make a major push towards e-commerce dominance with the purchase of TCGplayer in 2022, and the Goldin auction house in 2024 from Collectors (parent company of PSA) for an undisclosed amount. The following year, PSA then integrated with eBay and presents grading and consignment (or vaulting) via the eBay platform, giving collectors the ease of such services when purchasing raw singles.

While declining an estimated $55.5 billion offer from GameStop in May of this year, eBay has mainly focused on its ongoing integration with Goldin and the enhancements of its authentication process.

Grading Company Consolidations and Submission Pausing Frustrate Collectors

Just weeks after Collectors Holdings purchased PSA in March 2021, customers were notified of a suspension of economy and value submissions due to a post-pandemic surge that created a 10 million card backlog. In June of this year, PSA once again paused lower-tiered value bulk, plus, and max services to clear an estimated 12 million-card backlog. And at the National Convention this year, Day 1 saw a record number of cards submitted for on-site grading at the $229.99 service level, surpassing the total number of cards submitted at the entire 2025 NSCC.

2000 Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Ultimate Signatures Super 1/1 PSA 8 DNA Auto 10 Graded at the 2026 NSCC | PSACARD.COM

In 2024, Collectors Holdings purchased SGC, and although they saw growth through early 2025, once SGC halted bulk submitter discounts in mid-2025, submissions declined. SGC ultimately saw further declines in submissions year-over-year after raising the pricing from $15 to $50 per card. Collectors Holdings also purchased Beckett in December of 2025, and while they did see an increase in submissions, it is unknown if it can ever return to the top of the mountain.

1952 Topps #312 Jackie Robinson SGC MINT 9 - POP 1 Sold for $427,000.00 on October 10, 2026 | Card Ladder

Remember, collect what you love!