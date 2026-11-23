We're back at it again, like we are each and every week, bringing you the Top 5 Sports Card Sales of the Week. This week features a who's who of elite NBA talent, both past and present, with cards featuring Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Steph Curry. We also have another $1M-plus sale of one of the most iconic vintage baseball cards ever, the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311. Plus, a rookie patch auto card featuring 2026 NFL MVP frontrunner Joe Burrow.

Let's jump right in!

5. 2007 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Patch-Auto /5 Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant PSA 6/ Auto 10

2007 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Patch-Auto /5 Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant PSA 6/ Auto 10. Sold for $780,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $780,000 on Nov. 20, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

When you see a Top 5 Sales of the Week start off with a dual-patch-auto card for Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, you know that you are stating off a fantastic list!

This card, an out-of-5 card was sold for $780,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. Congratulations to the new owner who was able to obtain not just one NBA all-time great auto, but two on the same card!

Upper Deck Exquisite cards have been among the top sellers for the past few weeks including a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Auto /23 LeBron James PSA 6/ Auto 10, coming in at number one overall last week.

4. 2025 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto /1 LeBron James

2025 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto /1 LeBron James. Sold for $810,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $810,000 on Nov. 20, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Coming in at number four on this week's list is a LeBron James 1/1 card from 2025 Bowman Chrome. Spoiler alert: this won't be the last card from 2025 that we will see on this list.

3. 2020 Panini National Treasures Platinum Shield Auto /1 Joe Burrow BGS 9.5/ Auto 10

2020 Panini National Treasures Platinum Shield Auto /1 Joe Burrow BGS 9.5/ Auto 10. Sold for $960,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $960,000 on November 20, 2026 through eBay.

PSA 10 Population: 8

Joe Burrow is having himself a wonderful 2026 NFL season, and collectors are taking notice. Burrow's top-selling card this week leads all NFL cards for the second time this season.

Will he continue his winning ways and also pick up NFL MVP honors? Many fans and football pundits certainly seem to think that might happen.

2. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 SGC 7

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 SGC 7. Sold for $1,006,500 on Nov 21, 2026. | Heritage Auctions, HA.Com, via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $1,006,500 on November 21, 2026 through Heritage Auctions.

SGC 7 Population: 17

SGC 9.5 Info: Population: 1, and last sold for $12.6M on August 27, 2022, and has a current Grade Ratio Value of $36.14M, according to Card Ladder.

The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 is one of the most iconic baseball cards ever, and it's always a welcome addition to our weekly Top 5. This one, shown above, sold through Heritage Auctions and is a beautiful specimen of the all-time great.

1. 2025 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Auto /1 Stephen Curry

2025 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Auto /1 Stephen Curry Topps Encased. Sold for $1,230,000 on Nov. 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $1.23M on Nov. 20, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

As promised, here is our second 2025 Chrome basketball card, this one a 2025 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor 1-of-1 Steph Curry that is in a Topps encasement.

It is the top card on our list this week. Steph Curry has another huge card sale, which is becoming a regular thing, as his cards have been a regular sight on our recent lists.

Please join us again next week.