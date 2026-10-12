Ruth, Gehrig, Foxx, Simmons, Cronin. Five names that live in history because of one other name: Carl Hubbell. His iconic career culminated in two MVP awards, nine All-Star appearances, and a 1933 World Series ring. We'll go through his most iconic cards, but first, a trip down memory lane.

The Legend of Carl Hubbell

It was Tuesday, July 10th, 1934, and over 48,000 fans crammed into the Polo Grounds to see the second MLB All-Star Game, where the National League stars welcomed their American League counterparts for an afternoon of baseball's finest. Detroit Tigers second baseman Charlie Gehringer starts the afternoon with a base hit. Nerves must have been high, because a throw by National League centerfielder would not be on target and Gehringer would advance to second.

Batting next was Washington Nationals' Heinie Manush, and again, nerves must have been high because he worked a walk. With runners on first and second, and no outs still, probably the worst person you'd want to pitch against, perhaps in the entire history of the game, steps into the left-handed batter's box: Babe Ruth.

With a 1-2 count, pitcher Carl Hubbell, a New York Giants representative for the National League, bore down and caught Ruth looking at one of his screwballs for a strike out and the first out of the inning. That brought up Lou Gehrig. Hubbell would need six pitches, as Gehrig worked a full count, but with another screwball he punched out Gehrig swinging: two outs. Now it was Philadelphia Athletics' slugger Jimmie Foxx's turn. Foxx had hit 48 home runs the season before, 1933, and 58 the year before that. That afternoon, Foxx would suffer a similar fate, striking out on a 2-2 screwball. Hubbell had struck out three in a row.

1940 Play Ball #87 featuring a black and white photo of the southpaw's follow through | Jonathan Klinger

After Frankie Frisch hit a lead off home run for the National League, when Carl Hubbell took the mound to start the second he would square off against Al Simmons, the White Sox centerfielder who only had one season where he bat under .320, which was his rookie season where he bat .308. Simmons just four pitches to strike out swinging.

Hubbell, pitching at his home ballpark, the Polo Grounds, had struck out four batters in a row. That meant Washington Nationals' Joe Cronin came to the plate next, and in a rare feat not seen again in MLB history, Hubbell struck out Cronin too. Coincidentally, although Bill Dickey would hit a single after Cronin's strikeout, Hubbell struck out the next batter to end the inning, marking his sixth strikeout through two innings. Six outs - all strikeouts. Now, here are his top cards.

1933 Goudey #234

1933 Goudey Gum Company's #234 Carl Hubbell card featuring a classic red background and a hatless Hubbell | Card Ladder

Hubbell's finest cards haven't had recent sales that reflect the higher grades that exist in grading companies' pop reports. The last PSA 9 version of this card sold in 2019 for $19,200, while Card Ladder estimates it at $111,000. There's even a higher-graded PSA 10 that has no known sales. Hatless and with his arms relaxed, this classic card is from one of Goudey's most famous sets. The '33 Goudey set is also seen as a living set, meaning that even the text on this card references Hubbell's 1933 MVP award and multiple World Series wins, indicating that although it came out in 1933, it also references things from the 1933 season.

1933 Goudey #230

A second card from the 1933 Goudey checklist that features the southpaw Hubbell, this time in mid delivery | Card Ladder

The second Carl Hubbell card that worked its way into the 1933 Goudey Gum Company release. With the follow-through on full display, Hubbell has the 1933 Goudey double feature of this action shot and the other, more profiled close-up of the player. Jumping into the more mainstream conversation after his 1933 World Series performance and MVP season, Hubbell began being featured more prominently in card sets. A PSA 8 last sold in January of 2024 for $10,028, but only two cards are graded higher, and neither PSA 9 has sold publicly.

1933 Sports Kings Gum #42

Sports Kings Gum's 1933 release of their Carl Hubbell card | Card Ladder

Featured in the 1933 Sports Kings Gum multisport release, Carl Hubbell was one of just 48 subjects to appear in the checklist for the Sports Kings Gum cards, which included other sports such as Football, Basketball, Wrestling, and even Dog Sled Racing. The last sale of a graded copy was a SGC 1 in February of 2026 for $299. The all-time record is a PSA 5 for $699 back in July of 2023, but the Card Ladder value of a PSA 9 is $51,000.

1935 Diamond Stars #39

1935 Diamond Stars' #39 features Hubbell in a relaxed pose again, with arms up leaning against fencing | Card Ladder

Although the Diamond Stars set was printed from 1934 to 1936, Hubbell's card was featured in the 1935 set. Featured again in his laid-back stance, leaning against the ballpark fencing, Hubbell appears in his signature NY Giants ballcap tilted to the side. The orange of the team name stands in stark contrast to the blues of the background; this card is a must for fans of the mid-1930s cards. A PSA 8.5 sold for $4,267 in December of 2025.

1941 Play Ball #6

Carl Hubbell's card from the 1941 beloved Play Ball set with full color showing off the hall of famer's follow through | Card Ladder

Play Ball, the set that came out in an attempt to stand amongst, if not dethrone, the Goudey giant sets of earlier years. This 1941 card features the same image from the 1940 checklist, but this time colorized. With his celebrated follow-through on full display, Hubbell stands among many Hall of Fame inductees featured in this checklist. A PSA 9 sold for $2,640 in May 2020, but Card Ladder believes the value is closer to $10,000 today.

Hubbell should obviously be remembered for more than one afternoon's performance in 1934. That being said, to strike out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons, and then Joe Cronin in order is a feat much more rare than simply winning a World Series or two MVP awards. With many different entry points and with price tags that are much more palatable than others of his era, collectors should look to add some Carl Hubbell to their collections.