The 5 Most Iconic Eli Manning Football Cards

Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame case has been debated since he retired following the 2019 season. His regular-season numbers alone may not make him an obvious choice, but Manning is easily one of the most clutch quarterbacks in NFL history.

Manning faced an extraordinarily difficult path during each of his two Super Bowl championship runs. During the Giants’ 2007 run, Eli defeated the Buccaneers, a 13-3 Cowboys team with 13 Pro Bowlers, and a Packers team led by Brett Favre on the road in one of the coldest games ever played. He then went up against the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Four years later, Manning and the Giants went through the Falcons, a 15-1 Packers team led by Aaron Rodgers, and an elite 49ers defense before facing New England again.

This card features dual autographs and inscriptions from Eli Manning and Tom Brady commemorating their Super Bowl XLII showdown. The card sold for $14,100 in March 2025. | Card Ladder

Eli ultimately defeated Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl twice, winning MVP both times. Just how unlikely were those postseason runs? FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver once examined Manning’s postseason record and found that the Giants were underdogs in seven of his first 11 playoff games. Based on Silver’s simulations, a quarterback of Manning’s caliber had only about a 1% chance of winning at least eight of those 11 games. A replacement-level quarterback had approximately a 0.1% chance.

This 2008 Topps Chrome Eli Manning card commemorating the Giants’ historic Super Bowl XLII victory features an aftermarket auto and an inscription of the play design for the famous Helmet Catch play. It sold for $9,200 in February. | Card Ladder

Manning’s place in NFL history is secure regardless of what Hall of Fame voters ultimately decide in 2027. It is a matter of when, not if Eli Manning will make the Hall of Fame. His two Super Bowl MVPs, postseason résumé, and status as a New York sports legend give his football cards a strong floor and collector base.

There is also room for his card market to grow. All-time greats such as Peyton Manning, Randy Moss, and Dan Marino have seen renewed hobby interest after being undervalued for years compared to many modern stars. Eli belongs in the next group of players who could benefit from the same trend, particularly as his Hall of Fame case continues to receive attention. But which Eli Manning cards matter most to collectors? Here are five of his most iconic football cards.

5. Eli Manning 2004 Topps Chrome #205

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PSA 10 Price: $671

Total PSA Population: 1,006

Why It’s Iconic: This is a classic Eli Manning rookie from one of the most prestigious football card sets. For a base card, it is surprisingly scarce, especially in PSA 10 condition. Only 141 Gem Mint copies have been graded. The simple Topps Chrome design, with “GIANTS” across the top, has become a favorite among Manning collectors.

Other Versions: The refractor parallel is popular but much harder to find. Only 141 refractors have been graded by PSA with only one PSA 10 copy. A Gold X-Fractor parallel is numbered to 279, and a PSA 9 sold for $1,170 in March. There is also a Black Refractor parallel, numbered to 100, and a PSA 9 copy sold for $2,700 in June.

4. Eli Manning 2025 Absolute Kaboom Super Bowl #2 SSP

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PSA 10 Price: $3,500

Total PSA Population: 30

Why It’s Iconic: Eli Manning retired after the 2019 season, but some of his most recognizable cards have actually arrived after his playing career. The Kaboom has become the hobby’s most recognizable modern insert, and Manning’s 2025 Kaboom gives collectors something his rookie-year cards cannot: an homage to his iconic Super Bowl XLII victory.

Other Versions: The base version is already an extremely scarce super-short print, but even rarer versions of the card exist. A Gold Kaboom numbered to 10 sold for $20,000 in PSA 10 condition in July. A Purple Kaboom parallel sold for $8,350 in raw condition. There is also a Green one-of-one Kaboom that has never sold publicly.

3. 2004 SP Authentic Eli Manning Rookie Patch Auto #216 /299

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PSA 10 Price: $2,550 (11-17-2016)

Total PSA Population: 38

Why It’s Iconic: This is easily one of Eli’s most sought-after RPAs (Rookie Patch Autos). Eli collectors love this one because it includes an on-card autograph instead of a sticker auto. The patches come from game-worn jerseys. Collectors pay a premium for copies of this card with multi-colored patches.

2. 2004 Topps Signature Edition Eli Manning Rookie Patch Auto #90 Blue /50

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BGS 9 Price: $800 (1/16/2026)

Total PSA Population: 7

Why It’s Iconic: This card checks a lot of boxes for collectors. It is a Topps RPA with an on-card autograph and a game-worn jersey patch. It is also a blue ‘color match’ (which means the card color matches the jersey) and it is numbered to just 50. It also comes from Topps, the biggest brand in football cards.

1. 2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Generations Signatures Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning /15

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PSA Authentic Price: $5,074 (1/16/2026)

Total PSA Population: 3

Why it’s Iconic: No family has had a greater impact on the NFL than the Mannings. This card brings Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning together on a single card, with an on-card autograph from each quarterback. The only card that could top this one would be a quad-auto that includes the young Arch Manning.

Other Versions: Another popular and coveted triple Manning auto is the Eli/Peyton/Archie Manning 2004 Ultra Passing Kings auto, numbered to 50. This card has the added benefit of being an Eli rookie card, as it was released in 2004.

Honorable Mentions: Eli Manning’s Most Expensive Card Sales

According to sales tracked by Card Ladder, these are the highest public sales involving Eli Manning cards:

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1. 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Eli Manning Rookie NFL Shield Logo Autograph 1/1: $37,000

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2. 2005 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Peyton Manning/Eli Manning Dual NFL Patch Autographs: $33,600

Eli Manning’s Iconic Budget cards

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2004 Fleer Tradition Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers Rookie Card #351 PSA 10: $358 (this card sells for around $40 in raw condition)

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Eli Manning 2004 Topps Rookie Card #350 PSA 10: $260 (this card sells for around $10 in raw condition)