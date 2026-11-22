It's Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, and we are bringing you the top football card sales from the last week. The countdown features some of the best QBs to play in the NFL during the last quarter-century. Our list includes three Tom Brady rookie cards totaling over $350,000, two Patrick Mahomes cards fetching a quarter of a million dollars combined, and a Joe Burrow Rookie Patch Auto that leads them all, selling for $960,000.

As you may have surmised, we have a bonus card on this week's Top 5 List. Also, in an effort to bring you a timely list, if there is important sales data that releases later, we'll add it next time around.

Let's jump right in!

5. 2000 Playoff Momentum O's Tom Brady PSA 10

2000 Playoff Momentum O's Tom Brady PSA 10. Sold for $99,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $99,000 on Nov. 20, 2025 through Fanatics Premier.

Tom Brady has been a staple of the Top 5 Football Sales list for the entire 2026 NFL season, including a week, not too long ago, when he occupied every single spot. However, the 2000 Playoff Momentum O's card hasn't shown up until now. It's a nice addition to our pantheon of Brady rookie cards that have been seen on our weekly list.

This card, a die-cut card, is notable for it being rated a PSA 10. More corners and edges meands that there is more sensitive areas for things to go awry and can make die-cut cards grade out at a PSA 10, a more rare occurrence.

4. 2017 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto /99 Patrick Mahomes BGS 9.5/ Auto 10

2017 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto /99 Patrick Mahomes BGS 9.5/ Auto 10. Sold for $102,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $102,000 on Nov. 20, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Patrick Mahomes is featured on this 2017 card from Panini's National Treasures cards, and is a Rookie Patch Auto (RPA) for the 3-time Super Bowl-winning QB. The /99 card is a beauty and is a welcome sight on our countdown any time.

3. 2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady #236 BGS 10 Black Label

2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady #236 BGS 10 Black Label. Sold for $144,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $144,000 on Nov. 20, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Technically, versions of this card, including a refractor parallel, were good enough for the #4 and #3 spot on our list. The one above, is notable for it's black-label BGS 10 Pristine grade and solidly came in at #3 when it sold for $144,000.

The 2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor is good enough for the number four spot as well, but we note it here to be able to bring you more cards to view. The card, shown below, was sold for $132,000 through Fanatics Premier as well. You can see how the light can catch the refractor version of the card differently and give the already shiny card another dynamic element.

2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor #236 Tom Brady PSA 9. Sold for $132,000 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

2. 2018 Panini Kaboom! Gold /10 Patrick Mahomes PSA 8

2018 Panini Kaboom! Gold /10 Patrick Mahomes PSA 8. Sold for $168,000 on Nov. 20, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $168,000 on Nov. 20, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Panini's Kaboom! cards continue to be a staple on the list of top sales as collectors continue to look for their favorite athletes on the fun cards that feature comic-book-style backgrounds and text. The number two card on our list is a gold version of a Kaboom! featuring Patrick Mahomes on an out-of-10 version of this sought-after insert.

1. 2020 Panini National Treasures Platinum Shield Auto /1 Joe Burrow BGS 9.5/ Auto 10

2020 Panini National Treasures Platinum Shield Auto /1 Joe Burrow BGS 9.5/ Auto 10 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $960,000 on Nov. 20, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Here we are at the number one spot on this week's list. Burrow's 2020 1/1 National Treasures rookie card is a thing of beauty. His autograph is intricate and sophisticated while also having a bit of jaunty pizzazz, just like Burrow's on-field play.

We welcome back Joe Burrow to the top of the list for the second time this year.