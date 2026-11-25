It's almost impossible to imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey in the oven, listening to your uncle tell the same story for the 15th time, and, of course, NFL football on TV.

For many of us, watching the Lions lose and waiting for John Madden to hand out turkey legs to Cowboys legends have been holiday traditions like no other. And Dolphins fans still reminisce about Leon Lett’s 1993 blunder because we’ve had little else to cheer for since.

Let's revisit some of the greatest Thanksgiving Day performances in recent NFL history, along with a memorable trading card from each player's season.

Tom Brady, 2010 National Treasures Shield Patch Auto

Brady's 2010 National Treasures NFL Shield Patch Auto sold for $169k in December 2024. | Card Ladder

Trailing the Lions 17-10 at halftime, Brady unleashed a second-half touchdown barrage, throwing all four of his passing scores in the second half to lead New England to a 45-24 comeback victory. He finished the day with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, joining Dave Krieg as the only quarterbacks to achieve that feat on Thanksgiving, while completing his final 11 passes and connecting with Deion Branch and Wes Welker for two touchdowns apiece.

Brady finished the season with a league-leading 36 touchdown passes and only four picks, the fewest he threw in any full season in his career, and went on to win his second of three MVP awards. He did, however, inexplicably lose to Mark Sanchez (more on him later) and the Jets in the playoffs, which is arguably more embarrassing than going 18-1.

According to Card Ladder, Brady’s highest-selling card from that season, a one-of-one 2010 National Treasures NFL Shield Patch Auto in a BGS 9.5 slab, reached $168,000 in a Fanatics Premier auction in December 2024. Three additional 2010 one-of-one cards of the seven-time Super Bowl champ topped $50,000, including his Panini Absolute Memorabilia Dual Shield.

Peyton Manning, 2004 SP Game Used Authentic Fabrics

A 2004 SP Game Used Dual Patch Auto of two of the best QBs of all time topped $15.6k. | Card Ladder

Manning carved up Detroit's defense in his lone Turkey Day appearance, finishing with more touchdown passes (six) than incompletions (five) without turning the ball over or taking a single sack. No. 18 tied Bob Griese for the most passing scores on Thanksgiving, tossing three apiece to Marvin Harrison and Brandon Stokley. Oh, and he did all of that in fewer than three quarters, taking a seat with 2:11 remaining in the third after throwing his final touchdown pass to push the Colts ahead 41-9.

With his fifth consecutive game with at least four touchdown passes, Manning was well on his way to rewriting the record book with a then-NFL-record 49 passing scores and taking home his second of five career MVP trophies.

In December 2025, a PSA 9 2004 SP Game Used Authentic Fabrics Dual Patch Auto of longtime rivals Manning and Brady, limited to only 15 copies, sold for $15,600. While it's not the only card to feature patches and signatures from two of the best to ever sling a football, comparatively speaking, it's one of the more affordable ones.

Walter Payton, 1977 Topps

A PSA 10 of Payton’s second-year Topps card last sold for $24.4k. | Card Ladder

The Chicago legend put on a show on all three of his Thanksgiving appearances, running for 179 yards in a narrow 10-9 loss to the Cowboys in 1981, and gaining 123 yards on the ground in an overtime thriller against Detroit in 1980.

But Payton provided the most “Sweetness” for Bears fans on Turkey Day in 1977, rushing for 137 yards and a touchdown and adding four catches for 107 yards, including a 75-yard score, in a 31-14 win over the Lions. Payton would finish the season with a league-leading 1,852 rushing yards (579 more than the next-closest player) and 14 touchdowns while being named the First-Team All-Pro and league MVP.

Payton’s 1977 Topps #360, his second-highest-selling card behind his 1976 Topps rookie, last sold for $24,400 in a PSA 10 slab. A PSA 9 is up 86.97% year over year, rising from $1,750 to $3,272.

Barry Sanders, 1997 Metal Universe PMG

Sanders’ iconic 1997 Metal Universe PMG last sold for over $34k in May 2026. | Card Ladder

Sanders, one of the most electrifying and elusive runners in league history, seemed to save some of his best games for Turkey Day, with an NFL record four 130-plus-yard performances on Thanksgiving.

In 1997, he rushed for 167 yards, the fifth-highest total in holiday history, and three touchdowns against the division-rival Bears in a 55-20 rout. The Hall of Famer scored from 40, 25, and 15 yards, stopping on a dime, reversing direction at will, and putting defenders on skates all day long.

One of the most iconic and sought-after football cards in existence, Sanders’ 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Red, numbered to 135, climbed from $19,200 in March 2023 to $28,800 in September 2025 and $34,167 in May 2026, according to Card Ladder.

Randy Moss, 1998 Ultra Masterpiece

At $36k, Moss' 1998 Ultra Masterpiece is the receiver's the second-highest-selling rookie card. | Card Ladder

To the larger football world, the Vikings rookie burst onto the scene on Thanksgiving Day, when he connected with Randall Cunningham on touchdowns of 51, 56, and 56 yards, outrunning, outjumping, and outmaneuvering whoever was tasked with covering him. It was almost surreal to watch Moss feast while the rest of us sat on the couch in a tryptophan haze.

Named First-Team All-Pro that season, Moss hauled in an NFL-leading 17 touchdown catches, setting a rookie record that still stands, along with 1,313 receiving yards, currently the sixth-highest total by a first-year player in league history.

The Hall of Famer’s one-of-one 1998 Ultra Masterpiece #207P, despite a PSA 5 grade, went for $36,000 in February 2025, the second-highest rookie-year Moss card in Card Ladder’s database, behind only his E-X2001 Essential Credentials Future.

O.J. Simpson, 1976 Topps

The most recent sale of Simpson’s 1976 Topps #300 reached $1k. | Card Ladder

“The Juice” was loose for multiple reasons over the years. On the gridiron, his top performance came on Thanksgiving, when the evasive runner knifed through the Lions' defense for 273 yards, breaking his own NFL record for rushing yards in a game, and added a touchdown in a 27-14 loss. Simpson’s total on the ground still stands as the holiday record and ranks sixth on the league’s all-time list.

Simpson, who eclipsed 2,000 yards in only 14 games three years prior, yet again led the NFL in rushing yards in 1976, earning First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

A PSA 10 of Simpson’s 1976 Topps #300, with a population of just 59 and a five-percent gem rate, commanded $1,000 on November 23, its highest sale in Card Ladder’s database.

Earl Campbell, 1979 Topps

Campbell’s 1979 Topps in a PSA 10 slab last sold for nearly $19k. | Card Ladder

Campbell, one of the most physical and bruising runners in league history, broke tackle after tackle against Dallas, rumbling for touchdown runs of 61 and 27 yards in the first half. The Oilers star battered the Cowboys for 195 total yards on the ground, second only to Simpson’s 273 in Turkey Day annals, in a 30-24 victory.

Campbell, a First-Team All-Pro selection, led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns that season, edging out Dan Fouts for league MVP.

Campbell’s 1979 Topps #390, with a PSA population of just 30 and a 0.35% gem rate, last sold for just shy of $19,000 in February 2021. A PSA 9 is up 21.65% over the last year, rising from $822 to $1,000.

Sterling Sharpe, 1994 Ultra Hot Numbers

Sharpe's Ultra Flair Hot Numbers is one of his highest-selling playing-days cards. | Card Ladder

Sharpe torched Dallas all day long, hauling in nine balls for 122 yards and a Thanksgiving-record four receiving touchdowns in a 42-31 loss. The Packers wideout was virtually unstoppable in the red zone, fighting off cornerbacks, breaking tackles, and absorbing hits while securing the football.

Sharpe was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the league in receiving touchdowns and ranking fifth in catches, but 1994 was his final season. A career-ending neck injury forced him into retirement at 29 after only seven seasons, but his short-yet-spectacular career was ultimately recognized with induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

The Green Bay legend has far more premium modern cards than playing-day issues, but his 1994 Ultra Flair Hot Numbers #12 sold for $199 in a PSA 10 slab on September 29, 2026, while a PSA 8 Finest Refractor brought in $129 the year before.

Mark Sanchez, 2012 Prizm Gold

Perhaps in honor of the "Butt Fumble Anniversary," a PSA 10 copy of Sanchez's 2012 Prizm Gold sold for $1,600 last November. | Card Ladder

With the Jets trailing 14-0, Sanchez made one of the most comically disastrous blunders in NFL history, running headfirst into Brandon Moore’s backside, fumbling the ball, and watching Patriots safety Steve Gregory scoop it up for a touchdown.

New England found the endzone three times in 52 seconds and piled up 35 points in the quarter, ultimately humiliating Sanchez and the Jets in a 49-19 rout.

Fourteen years later, nothing brings the whole family together quite like watching a video of the infamous “Butt Fumble” and laughing around the dinner table. Isn’t that what Thanksgiving is all about?

For Jets fans who want to commemorate that incredible accomplishment, Sanchez’s 2012 Panini Prizm Gold Prizm, numbered out of 10, would be the best place to start. A PSA 10 copy was purchased for $1,600 in November 2025 (right around the 13th anniversary of the "Butt Fumble"), giving the seller something to truly be thankful for that holiday season.