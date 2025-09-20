Top 5 Manning Family Football Cards

The Mannings are football’s most influential family. They can also be described as an NFL dynasty, football’s “first family”, and the royal family of the National Football League.

Manning family football cards have been issued in every decade, starting in the 1970s. Multigenerational success has led to some truly awesome cards. This article will highlight the best cards of Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Arch. It will also highlight the best family card (a card with multiple Mannings together on the same card).

(Cooper Manning, the older brother of Peyton and Eli and the father of Archie, was set to play college football at Ole Miss. He was the most athletic Manning, and a great receiver prospect, but his career was cut short due to a diagnosis of spinal stenosis. Unfortunately, he does not have an official football card.)

Best Archie Manning Card- 1972 Topps Rookie PSA 10

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=date&saleId=ebay-127353415380&index=new_salesarchive

Price (most recent sale tracked by Cardladder): $7,500

Cardladder Population Report: 3,030 (15 PSA 10 copies)

Card Info: This is a classic card of an exceptional player. The cool headshot of a very young-looking Archie adds to the card’s popularity. 1972 Topps is notorious for miscuts and printing dots, making this card very hard to find in mint condition.

Best Peyton Manning Card- 1998 Metal Universe #189 Precious Metal Gems Rookie Card /50 PSA 10

https://app.cardladder.com/players/Peyton%20Manning?cardId=VWdn7vnVA8xIoC0AeGxS

Price: $100,000

Cardladder Population Report: 22 (50 of these cards exist, but only 22 have been graded by PSA, SGC, or BGS). Only 2 PSA 10s exist.

Card Info: Precious Metal Gems (PMGs) are the most iconic inserts of the 1990s. These were some of the earliest serial numbered cards, and this Manning PMG is a rookie. Peyton is shown in his college uniform, but this is an NFL rookie card of the legendary QB.

Best Eli Manning Card- 2023 Donruss Optic International Downtown White Sparkle Eli Manning 1/1 PSA 10

https://app.cardladder.com/players/Eli%20Manning?saleId=fanatics-weekly-5003035&index=new_salesarchive

Price: $6,000

Cardladder Population Report: 1

Card Info: This card recently sold on April 13th as part of a Fanatics Weekly auction. Downtowns are the quintessential inserts of the modern sports card era. This particular Eli Downtown pays homage to the NFL’s first ever game in London, when Eli led the Giants to a 13-10 win over the Dolphins in 2007.

Best Arch Manning Card- 2023 Prizm Black 1/1

https://sports.yahoo.com/texas-qb-arch-manning-lands-multi-year-trading-card-deal-with-panini-america-145625718.html

Price: $102,500*

Cardladder Population Report: 1

Card Info: *This card was sold directly from Panini’s website and the proceeds from the sale went to charity. The most expensive sale of an Arch Manning card in a more traditional public sale was the 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Gold Vinyl Prizm #192 1/1 which sold for $34,160 on Goldin Auctions this month, despite Arch Manning’s early struggles.

Best Manning Family Card- 2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Generations Signatures Archie Manning/Peyton Manning/Eli Manning Multi-Signed Card

https://app.cardladder.com/players/Eli%20Manning?saleId=goldin-202507-1712-0633-191a56f1-6523-417c-9c55-ec359eee0379&index=new_salesarchive

Price: $3,843

Cardladder Population Report: 1

Card Info: There are other triple auto cards with Archie, Peyton, and Eli, but this one is special because the autographs are all on-card. Many collectors DESPISE sticker autos. The three Manning legends all touched this small piece of cardboard, making it a remarkable piece of football history.

