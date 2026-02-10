Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl LX Commemorative Issue Now Available

The Seattle Seahawks and their fans celebrated the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy with a win in Super Bowl LX. Beating the New England Patriots 29-13, the victory showed a Championship team and mentality. Showing a prodigious Defense, the Seahawks have be honored with a commemorative Sports Illustrated Cover.

Sports Illustrated Super Bowl LX Collectible Cover | Sports Illustrated

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon (21) in action, stripping the ball during pass rush vs New England Patriots QB Drake Maye (1) at Levi's Stadium. The pass was intercepted by Uchenna Nwosu (7) and returned for a 45-yard touchdown to take a 29-7 lead. Sports Illustrated Photo Description

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL fans and specifically Seattle Seahawks fans can now own this piece of Super Bowl History. The commemorative issue, available HERE, can be purchased in a number of formats. Each version offers flexibility for displaying the magazine cover.

Many people will remember Kenneth Walker III's MVP performance in the game. However, it was an all-time defensive performance by Seattle that sealed the victory. The depiction of a dominant defensive play on the cover is only fitting for the team and game.

The @Seahawks are world champions once again 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HtWB8Yjtcp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2026

Shown on the cover is Devon Witherspoon, making a fourth quarter strip of New England Quarterback, Drake Maye. The pressure from Seattle was relentless as this ball was recovered by Uchenna Nwosu and returned for a defensive TD.

Only giving up a late TD, Seattle dominated beginning to end. Adding themselves to the list of great Super Bowl Defenses, the most important play from Super Bowl LX has now been immortalized and made collectible.

