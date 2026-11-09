The 6 Most Iconic Football Card Sets of the 1950's

Over the years, the Football hobby has seen many iconic sets released. For some collectors, it can be tough to determine which set has greater eye appeal, nostalgia factor, and overall value. While there is not one certain set of criteria to make this determination, one characteristic of a set stays constant: the contents. Sets that contain key rookie cards always demand attention in the hobby, and this trend started all the way back in the 1950's.

Dec 5, 1971; Baltimore, MD, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) in action against the Buffalo Bills at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On that note, let's start the journey through the decades to look at the most iconic Football sets ever released in the hobby.

6. 1958 Topps Football

1958 Topps Football Jim Brown Rookie Card PSA 5 | eBay

Key Cards: Johnny Unitas - Card #22, Jim Brown - RC, Card #62, Sonny Jurgensen - RC, Card #90

Rationale: The 1958 set might not be the most visually appealing of the decade, but it has a few cards that stand out. Most notably, Jim Brown's rookie card can be found in the set, and it still sells for a good amount of money in the hobby today. High-grade copies can fetch thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars. The set also features Sonny Jurgensen's rookie - he might not be well known in today's hobby, but he is a legend in the Washington DC area. In a decade with iconic designs, the 1958 set was not going to climb too high on this list.

5. 1951 Bowman Football

1951 Bowman Football Tom Landry Rookie Card PSA 4 | eBay

Key Cards: Otto Graham - Card #2, Norm Van Brocklin - RC, Card #4, Tom Landry - RC, Card #20

Rationale: Some collectors might forget that Bowman did release Football sets during this time, with some coming out before Topps obtained the license. The 1951 set is simple in its design, which is why it has held up over time. Visually, the set is able to bring out a sense of nostalgia and has strong eye appeal. The standout rookie from the set is legendary coach Tom Landry, which features him throwing a pass. A PSA 4 sold recently for $300, showing that there is still interest in the set. It can be a tough one to put together, especially in good shape.

4. 1956 Topps Football

1956 Topps Football Bobby Layne | eBay

Key Cards: Roosevelt Brown - RC, Card #41, Lenny Moore - RC, Card #60, Bobby Layne - Card #116

Rationale: The 1956 set is the first to feature the football license on Topps' end and is currently used in their NFL Living Set design. Major rookies in the set include Roosevelt Brown and Lenny Moore, but the set is infamous for being the first in a long line of Topps Football releases, which bumps it up the list. Similar to other releases featured, high-grade copies from the set are difficult to obtain.

3. 1955 Topps All American Football

1955 Topps All American Football Jim Thorpe PSA 4 | eBay

Key Cards: Knute Rockne - Card #16, Jim Thorpe - Card #37, The Four Horseman - Card #68

Rationale: The 1955 All-American release features 100 collegiate stars, with some major names making the checklist. Players such as Jim Thorpe, Sammy Baugh, and the Four Horsemen from Notre Dame are highlights, along with coach Knute Rockne. The design of the set is very American-themed, with the colors red, white, and blue featured heavily in the design. The Thorpe and Rockne cards are the most coveted from the set, selling in PSA 4 condition at $500 and $250, respectively.

2. 1950 Bowman Football

1950 Bowman Football Otto Graham Rookie Card | eBay

Key Cards: Doak Walker - RC, Card #1, Marion Motley - RC, Card #43, Otto Graham - RC, Card #45, Sammy Baugh - Card #100

Rationale: The 1950 Bowman Football set is unique in the sense that the cards are not standard size - they are small and square-shaped. This immediately puts a premium on the cards in good condition, but also makes the set stand out in the context of the decade. Once color is added to the card, it makes for an immediate hit in the hobby. The set includes many top rookies, but Otto Graham's is the most desirable. An off-condition, ungraded copy of the card sold recently for $364.

1. 1957 Topps Football

1957 Topps Football Bart Starr Rookie Card PSA 4 | eBay

Key Cards: Bart Starr - RC, Card #119, Johnny Unitas - RC, Card #138, Paul Hornung - RC, Card #151

Rationale: The top spot on the list goes to the 1957 Topps Football set due to the star power contained in its rookie cards. "The Big Three" of Starr, Unitas, and Hornung can take many years to acquire for set builders, even more so when high-grade copies are involved. Even as time has gone on, collectors are still seeking to add these cards to their collection. For this reason, it earns the spot as the most iconic set of the 1950's in the Football hobby.

1951; Unknown Location; FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Browns quarterback (14) OTTO GRAHAM during a photo shoot. Graham was completed 147 of 265 passes for 2,205 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during the 1951 season and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many sets were released in the 1950's, these six stand out above the rest. Both Bowman and Topps releases have strong checklists, with many key rookie cards for collectors to chase after. Regardles of which of these sets a collector prefers, any card from these sets would be a great addition to a collection.