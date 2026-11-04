On the eve of the release of Topps Chrome Cosmic, one of the most popular releases in the year, Topps reported that collectors will have a chance to chase a rare one-of-one that is not inserted into packs.

INTRODUCING: The 1-of-1 Black Hole Autograph chase in Cosmic Chrome Baseball!



The first person to collect TEN of a player's Super Nova inserts in 2026 Cosmic Chrome will receive a 1-of-1 Black Hole Autograph of that player.



This program will be available for 25 different… pic.twitter.com/zc78uyDLZD — Topps (@Topps) November 3, 2026

According to the announcement, which was made via Topps' social media channels, collectors who put together a group of 10 of one player's Super Nova inserts can redeem it for a new one-of-one Black Hole Autograph of that player. Topps has directed people to their Topps Ripped site for more information on the program.

Jacob Misiorowski's 1-of-1 Black Hole autographed refractor. | Topps Ripped

In total, there are 25 players on the list that collectors can chase. Those players include: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman, Bobby Witt Jr., Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Francisco Lindor, Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper, Elly De La Cruz, Julio Rodriguez, Gunnar Henderson, Junior Caminero, Yashinobu Yamamoto, Nick Kurtz, Trey Yesavage, Chase Burns, Nolan McLean, Jacob Misiorowski, Samuel Basallo, Roman Anthony, Jac Caglianone, and Minutaka Murakami.

Jacob Misiorowski's Super Nova insert from 2026 Topps Chrome Cosmic. | Topps Ripped

The interesting twist of this program: Topps has essentially made it a race. First to collect 10 gets the one-of-one. These cards will have a black peel on them, and collectors will need to peel it off to unveil a code. Topps has set up a page on their Topps Ripped site where you can log your totals with the code. It will have a leaderboard for every player.

Though they aren't numbered, it was reported that there are only 50 copies of the Super Nova inserts for each player. And this program will drive up the price of those cards on the open market.

How Does This Work?

There is a process to log your Super Nova cards, on Topps Ripped, you'll type in the code that's on the back of every insert. | Topps Ripped

The first collector who has 10 logged into their account and will need to verify that they physically have the cards in hand. More details on how you will need to verify ownership will come via email, according to the monitoring page.

Topps has given collectors a deadline of July 31, 2026. The program will run for nearly 10 years, or until all the one-of-ones have been redeemed.

Another Innovation By Fanatics and Topps

Topps created the Bowman Red Rookie Redemption a few years ago to collect and redeem or collect and hold for the player's career. | Topps Ripped

This is just another innovation in the card-collecting hobby by Fanatics since they bought Topps. The Red Rookie Redemption is another. Introduced a few years ago, a certain number of rookie cards from Bowman have a red RC logo. If that player wins Rookie of the Year, the collector can trade it in for Fanatics Fancash. But the value goes up with each accolade that player earns, so you can hold and hope or redeem right away.

Other innovations include the Rookie Debut Patch Autographed cards. These special cards feature a patch worn by the player during their first professional game. It started with baseball, and as Fanatics has acquired other licenses, they've created the same patches for other sports.