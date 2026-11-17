With three major manufacturers competing for collectors’ attention in 1987, card companies had an incentive to experiment with designs and find new ways to stand out. Topps introduced its now-iconic wood-grain borders for its 1987 flagship set, while Fleer went in a completely different direction with a distinctive two-tone blue border design.

40 years later, the wood-grain borders of Topps, two-tone blue borders of Fleer, and black borders of Donruss remain instantly recognizable to collectors. | Card Ladder

Competition didn’t just influence card designs. In 1987, Fleer increased the number of cards in its standard wax packs from 15 to 17 and expanded its offerings with supplemental subsets like the Headliners, All-Stars, and World Series sets. Fleer also released Glossy versions of its 1987 baseball cards in commemorative factory tin sets, similar to how Topps released its premium Tiffany sets. The Glossy cards look almost identical to the regular 1987 Fleer baseball cards, except for the high-gloss finish on the front of the cards.

The 1987 Fleer Wade Boggs (left) and its Glossy counterpart (right) look nearly identical in photographs. The Glossy version features a high-gloss coating on the front that is more noticeable in person, with no designation on the back to distinguish it from the regular Fleer card. Both cards sold on the same day, with the regular Fleer selling for $34.99 and the Glossy version for $105.50. Fleer produced Glossy sets for three years (1987–1989), with an estimated print run of 75,000 sets in 1987. | Card Ladder

Even though these cards were produced during the early years of the junk wax era, the 660-card 1987 Fleer set remains a favorite among collectors. It’s the combination of iconic rookie cards and 1980s superstars that truly makes the 1987 Fleer set special. Below are seven of the most iconic and valuable cards from the release, including cards from the 1987 Fleer 'Update' set.

7. 1987 Fleer Update Mark McGwire Rookie Card #U-76

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $120 (Pop: 504)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $161 (Pop: 751)

Card Info: Fleer left McGwire out of its original 1987 flagship set, but made sure to include him in the Update set. “Big Mac” hit 49 home runs in 1987, setting what was then a major league rookie record. He unanimously won the American League Rookie of the Year Award. McGwire’s 1985 Topps Team USA card is considered his most iconic rookie card, and his 1987 rookies like this one can be found much more cheaply.

6. 1987 Fleer Will Clark Rookie Card #269

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $198 (Pop: 246)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $203 (Pop: 352)

Card Info: Few players who debuted in the 1980s are as popular as Will Clark, even though his shortened career prevented him from accumulating traditional Hall of Fame numbers. From 1987 to 1991, Clark was one of the best hitters in baseball. Clark appeared in the 1986 Fleer Update set, his 1987 Fleer card is considered his first true Fleer rookie card, as the 1986 card is traditionally classified as an extended rookie card (XRC).

5. 1987 Fleer Update Greg Maddux Rookie Card #U-68

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $200 (Pop: 936)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $230 (Pop: 1,050)

Card Info: Before Greg Maddux became one of the best pitchers in baseball history, he struggled during his first full major league season with the Cubs in 1987. He finished the season with a 6-14 record and a 5.61 ERA. He would go on to win 355 games, four consecutive Cy Young Awards, and a record 18 Gold Glove Awards. Even though Maddux is one of the greatest baseball players ever, a PSA 9 copy of this rookie card could be found for around $25.

4. 1987 Fleer Barry Larkin Rookie Card #204

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $237 (Pop: 452)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $432 (Pop: 146)

Card Info: Barry Larkin spent his entire 19-year major league career with the Cincinnati Reds, winning a World Series in 1990 and the National League MVP Award in 1995. Despite being one of the greatest shortstops of all time, Larkin’s rookie cards remain relatively affordable. The only recorded four-figure sale of a Larkin rookie card was a 1987 Kahn’s Reds card graded PSA 9, which sold for $1,100 in August 2022. For collectors looking to add a Hall of Fame rookie card to their collection, Larkin’s 1987 Fleer PSA 9 could be found for around $20.

3. 1987 Fleer Bo Jackson Rookie Card #369

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $356 (Pop: 686)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $1,250 (Pop: 194)

Card Info: Despite having his career shortened by injury, Bo Jackson remains one of the most collectible athletes of the 1980s. 1980s Nostalgia has created a boom for his cards in recent years, as his Fleer Glossy rookie in a PSA 10 went for just $40 twenty years ago. The two-sport superstar became the first athlete to be selected to both an MLB All-Star Game and an NFL Pro Bowl.

2. 1987 Fleer Nolan Ryan #67

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $670 (Pop: 124)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $3,000 (Pop: 25)

Card Info: One of the most interesting aspects of the 1987 Fleer baseball card market is that a veteran card of Nolan Ryan sells for more than the iconic rookie cards of Barry Bonds and Bo Jackson. This is largely because of scarcity, and Nolan Ryan has become one of the most collected superstars in the entire hobby. Collectors competing on the PSA Nolan Ryan Master Set Registry pay steep premiums to acquire his low-population PSA 10 cards. Ryan was already 40 years old during the 1987 season, yet he led the major leagues with 270 strikeouts and a 2.76 ERA. Surprisingly, he finished the season with an 8-16 record.

1. 1987 Fleer Barry Bonds Rookie Card #604

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $585 (Pop: 1,295)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $1,050 (Pop: 606)

Card Info: The Barry Bonds card market has experienced a massive resurgence in recent years. A PSA 10 copy of this 1987 Fleer rookie card sold for just $150 in October 2023, nearly quadrupling in value over the past three years. While most collectors would consider his 1986 Topps Traded and 1987 Topps cards his most iconic, his 1987 Fleer rookie belongs in the next tier alongside his 1987 Donruss and 1987 Donruss Opening Day cards.

Honorable Mentions (with recent PSA 10 Sales)

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Don Mattingly #104: $177

Jose Canseco #389: $70

Fred McGriff Update Rookie Card #U-75: $100

Bobby Bonilla Rookie Card #605: $180