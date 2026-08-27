USMNT World Cup Star Hits Unexpected Career Dilemma in Final Week of Transfer Window

As transfer speculation mounts, U.S. men’s national team defender Joe Scally has been encouraged by Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schröder to find a new home before the summer window shuts.

Scally came up through the ranks at New York City FC before joining Gladbach in Jan. 2021. Over the next five years, the American made 167 appearances for the first-team, establishing himself as a trusted starter.

Except Scally’s future with the German outfit is now thrown into uncertainty in the final year of his contract. The 23-year-old made just one preseason appearance for Gladbach and was then left out of Eugen Polanski’s squad for the team’s DFB-Pokal clash with Schott Mainz on Sunday.

Schröder is subtly ushering him out the door. When asked about Scally and midfielder Florian Neuhaus, the sporting director told BILD: “They will remain fully licensed players, we respect their contracts.

“But they both have contracts until 2027 and now, of course, they have to ask themselves: How do I position myself? If I were in their shoes, I would definitely be dissatisfied.”

The World Cup player had previously expressed his desire for a new club chapter. “I’ve been here a long time,” he told the media back in May. “I love the club, but it's no secret that I would love to experience something different at some point in my career. I think every player has their wishes and what they want to do.”

What Joe Scally’s Next Chapter Could Look Like

Joe Scally could be on the move before the transfer window shuts. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

With less than a few days until the summer transfer window closes, the clock is ticking for Scally to find an escape route out of Mönchengladbach. The fullback was previously linked with Ligue 1 side Marseille, as well as Premier League clubs Fulham and Bournemouth.

There has been little noise as of late regarding potential destinations for Scally, though, which makes securing a last-gasp move all the more complicated. It doesn’t help matters that clubs could already be satisfied with their acquisitions this summer—and even those that aren’t could still be reluctant to spend any more money in the final days of the window.

It goes without saying that a move back to MLS would be the easiest option for Scally. Returning back to the league where he got his start would give him the chance to rake in an impressive salary, play in front of home crowds and stand out among other USMNT representatives.

Remaining in one of Europe’s top five leagues is the better long-term move for Scally, but only if he’s playing regular minutes. Sitting on the bench at Gladbach will do little to boost his career; even starting for the team has not helped the defender break into Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI.

Given the circumstances, Scally can undoubtedly use a fresh start—but where he lands is still incredibly uncertain.

Scally Stuck in Murky USMNT Waters

Mauricio Pochettino is already preparing for the 2030 World Cup. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Scally was thrust into the spotlight two years ago when he had to fill in for the injured Sergiño Dest at the 2024 Copa América. It wasn’t exactly a tournament to remember for the then 21-year-old, but not many Americans escaped that summer with their reputations in tact.

Fast forward to this summer, and Scally was firmly in Pochettino’s World Cup squad to serve as Dest’s backup. He made just two appearances—both in the group stage, logging 10 minutes against Australia and then getting the nod in the team’s 3–2 defeat to Türkiye.

Scally’s place in Pochettino’s squad appears safe for the near future, but he really only serves as a depth option. The Gladbach man is simply not the defender or creator that Dest is, making regular minutes for the Stars and Stripes rather unlikely.

Still, a new challenge at the club level could help raise Scally’s stock ahead of the 2030 World Cup. Given Dest’s injury history, there’s no telling when Scally could have his number called—and he will need the confidence and experience to stand out when the moment comes.