It was a record-breaking week at the Goldin Elite Auctions, highlighted by a Macklin Celebrini rookie card that makes him the second-highest-selling hockey player of all-time. There were also some other highlights from the auction that wrapped up last night.

Macklin Celebrini Passes Ovi

It is official: Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks has the highest-selling hockey card behind Wayne Gretzky. On the last day of the auction shows that bids surpassed the $500,000 and $1,000,000 marks. With the buyer's premium, the total amount paid was $1,281,000, making it the highest-selling card in the Goldin Elite Auction.

Final Moments of Bidding for the Macklin Celebrini Rookie Card PSA Graded as Authentic. | Goldin.co

Golden Elite Auction #7 Macklin Celebrini Rookie 1/1 Outburst Gold PSA Authentic Card Result. | Goldin.co

The previous highest-selling Non-Gretzky card was a 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 in a BGS 8/10 Autograph with an on-card autograph.

Alex Ovechkin The Cup /8 | Card Ladder

Shohei Sets Another Record

In 2023, Topps introduced "All Aces" insert cards, featuring a 25-card set of MLB's top pitchers, and it was an instant hit. In 2025, Topps added "All Kings" to its insert checklist, which featured league-dominant positional players. With the recent Goldin Auction, Shohei Ohtani has set a record for the most expensive sale of an All Kings (or All Aces) insert. On its final day of auction, this card only saw one bid, and with the buyer's premium, the final price was $207,400.00.

Highest Price Recorded for a Topps All Kings Insert Card Features Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Gold PSA Graded 6 Selling for $207,400.00 with Buyers Premium. | Goldin.com

Soccer Well Represented in the Latest Goldin Auction

With seven cards selling for over $50,000 in the latest Goldin Auction, the soccer market stays focused on chasing the GOATs and acquiring cards of the latest World Champion. Lamine Yamal headlined the auction with the highest-selling soccer card at $212,280 with buyer's premium. While bidding halted three days before the auction ended, the final day saw only 2 bids after the extended 30 minutes upon auction closing, and separated by only $10,000.

2026 Panini Prizm World Cup '26 Black Shimmer Prizm #70 Lamine Yamal (#1/1) PSA NM-MT 8 Sells For $212,280.00 with Buyers Premium at Goldin Auctions. | Goldin.co

Notably, the most recent Goldin Auction featured five Kobe Bryant cards and a photo-matched, game-worn, final-season Kobe jersey that all finished in the top 10 of all items sold. The five cards sold for a total of $1,911,741, and the jersey sold for $292,800. The Kobe market shows no sign of slowing down, and that was also apparent at the National Sports Collectors Convention.

It was a massive week at the Goldin Elite Auctions, highlighted by the Macklin Celebrini record-breaking sale. Celebrini passed Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Alex Ovechkin, amongst other high-profile hockey legends. We also saw several big Lamine Yamal and Kobe Bryant sales.

We'll see what other big sales come out this week!