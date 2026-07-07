The Next Generation of USMNT Soccer Stars And Their Cards Ahead of 2030 World Cup

The United States is out of the World Cup after a disappointing 4-1 loss to Belgium. They came in with lowered expectations, even as a host country, after a disappointing run-up to the World Cup, but came out on fire in the group stage. Unfortunately, a lot of the key players on the roster are going to be 30+ years old and may not be around in 2030. So what does the next generation look like and what are their top cards to chase?

We'll look at the top four players of the next generation, their top cards, and where you can chase them.

Winger Mathis Albert, Borussia Dortmund

Mathis Albert 1st Bowman Auto | Card Ladder

Age: 17

First Rookie Cards: Expected in 2026-27 Bundesliga and UCC Sets

Top Sale: 2025-26 Topps Chrome UCC UEFA Youth League Bowman 1st Auto /25 for $765

Mathis Albert made his debut with Borussia Dortmund in Germany at the end of the year. Just 16 years of age, he saw just two minutes in the game. The majority of his games were with the U-19 team, but in the UEFA Youth League, the top league he's played in, he had 2 goals and 3 assists in 11 games as a winger, which is very impressive at 16.

In theory, he should see more playing time with the first team in 2026-27, but, similar to Cole Campbell, he is unlikely to start and may need a loan out to get playing time.

As for his cards, Albert only has 1st Bowman's so far, but he should have rookies in the 2026-27 sets from Topps whenever they release.

Winger Zavier Gozo, Real Salt Lake

2024 Zavier Gozo Topps Finest Auto /75 | Card Ladder

Age: 19

First Rookie Cards: 2024 Topps MLS Products

Top Sale: 2024 Topps Finest Autograph Blue /75 for $850 on March 8, 2026.

Zavier Gozo just turned 19 in March, but already had over 3,000 professional minutes in MLS and has 10 goals and 7 assists in his season and a half in MLS so far for Real Salt Lake. He's also been a consistent starter in the US Youth Sytem, making his debut with the U-23 last fall before turning 19. At the U-20 level he has 3 goals and 4 assists at the last U-20 World Cup, where the United States lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals, and at the CONCACAF U-20 Championships.

Gozo was the left winger in the US setup at the U-20 World Cup, but plays inverted for his club team. Gozo should be considered the more likely to get called up first to the senior team and should be on for a move to Europe later this summer or in the winter. He's ready.

Gozo's rookies are available in 2024 Topps MLS products, which are quite affordable even though there are some big rookie chases available in them.

Forward Julian Hall, New York Red Bulls

2024 Julian Hall Topps Chrome Superfractor | Card Ladder

Age: 18

First Rookie Cards: 2024 Topps MLS Products

Top Sale: 2024 Topps Chrome MLS Superfractor RC 1/1 for $1,750 on May 23, 2025.

Julian Hall has been one of the stars of the first half of the MLS season, with 9 goals (tied for 8th in the league) and 4 assists at just 18 years of age. He sits 3 goals behind Lionel Messi and 4 goals behind league-leader Hugo Cuypers. Of the top 10 goal scorers, other than Hall, only Kevin Denkey of Cincinnati is 25 or under. MLS isn't on the same level as the Premier League, but being 18 and in the top 10 in goals in a top-15 league is impressive.

On the international side, he only got called up to the U-17s last year, but with the way he's playing in MLS this season, he'll be in contention to be the main backup to Folarin Balogun in 2030 if the USMNT sticks with this 4-3-3/3-4-3 hybrid they've been playing.

Hall was considered one of the big chases of 2024 MLS products, so it isn't shocking that he has the top sale so far. Hall could also be on for a transfer to Europe, which would help boost his card market.

Midfielder Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union/Manchester City

2024-25 Select Cavan Sullivan 1/1 Pitchside Auto | Card Ladder

Age: 16

First Rookie Cards: 2024-25 Panini FIFA products (Select & Obsidian)

Top Sale: 2024-25 Panini Select Black 1/1 Pitchside Signatures for $12,099 on August 2, 2025.

Cavan Sullivan is considered the top prospect in the US system at the moment. Sullivan has been hyped for what feels like forever now after he signed with Manchester City when he was 14. He'll head to Manchester City when he turns 18, but in the meantime he's been playing in the Philadelphia Union system with his first consistent action in MLS this year. Union has been a bit of a mess so far this season, but Sullivan scored his first goal in MLS in one of the last games before the World Cup break against Orlando. He's only played 549 minutes in 13 games

Sullivan made his U-19 debut earlier this year with a goal against Wales in a friendly, but was a star at the U-17 level with 2 goals and 2 assists at the U-17 World Cup. Sullivan has played anywhere from left midfield, central midfield, attacking midfield, and right wing for club and country. One thing is clear: he's already taking corners and free kicks and has a nose for goal no matter where he plays.

Sullivan went from a very limited supply of rookie cards to a ton of rookie cards. He has rookies in the 2024-25 Panini FIFA sets, including Select and Obsidian, but he also has rookies in all of the 2025 Topps MLS sets. On top of that, he also has rookies in the Topps MLS 30th Anniversary set. His Select and Topps Chrome Sapphire rookies will probably maintain hold their value best.