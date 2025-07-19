The Crucial Cards of 1957 Topps Basketball
1957 was a new beginning for Topps, as the brand released its first-ever Basketball trading card set. The standard-sized, 80-card set fetaured the stars of the day, may of whom have gone on to achieve nothing short of legend status. 1957 Topps Basketball remains one of the most important basketball releases in the history of The Hobby. Let's take a look at some of the essential cards of this iconic offering.
1957 Topps Basketball #77 Bill Russell
At the top of the list when it comes to 1957 Topps Basketball, there's no question the most important card of the set is Bill Russell's #77. A true Hobby grail card, the player image shows Russell on defense, where he was so incredibly vital to the unprecedented success of the Boston Celtics. Russell built a dynasty, winning eight titles in a row starting in 1959. All told, Russell, who's name is deservedly on the current day NBA Finals MVP Award, won 11 titles in his career. No non-Russell era Celtic has won more than 7. This card has sold for as much as $660,000. On June 24 a PSA 6 fetched over $12,000 at Fanatics Collect.
1957 Topps Basketball #17 Bob Cousy
While Russell led the way, playmaking point guard wizard Bob Cousy was a huge part of Boston's success. Russell's first and perhaps greatest running mate, Cousy won the NBA MVP award in 1957. He also has six championship rings, and earned an All-Star nod 13 times. Cousy was First-team All-NBA 10 times. The top sale of this card came in 2023 when a PSA 8 sold for $55,200. There are no PSA 10's of this card, and only 3 PSA 9's.
1957 Topps Basketball #24 Bob Pettit
The first Topps card of the first-ever winner of the NBA MVP award, which he won in 1956, and then again in 1959. Pettit took home the only NBA championship that was won by anyone other than Boston from 1957-1966, taking down Russell's Celtics in six games. In the series-clinching game he set a record, scoring 50 points. Nobody would accomplish the feat until 2021, when Giannis Antetokounmpo would tie the record. The highest grade on PSA of this card is a 9, of which there are two. The highest sale came for one of those PSA 9 cards, going for $18,100.