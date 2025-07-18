Topps All Kings Elly De La Cruz 1/1 Has Been Pulled
One of the biggest stars, in one of the biggest chases of the year has been pulled.
Say hello to the Elly De La Cruz All Kings 1/1.
Since the release of Topps Series 2 a little over a month ago, the All Kings have been on an absolute tear. With the clean playing card design, the black background, and the foil taking over everything else, these cards are easy on the eyes. There have only been less than 20 non numbered Cruz All Kings sold in the past month plus publicly, and they are selling strong around $350.
If this 1/1 version of Elly De La Cruz actually sells, it will be really interesting to see what it does. Per cardladder.com, only a few players have sold, and they were all veterans stars. The Bryce Harper for example sold for $3,250. Just a couple of weeks ago, it was confirmed that the Ken Griffey Jr All Kings 1/1 has been pulled, but no confirmation of any sales.
Cruz is only playing in his second full year. Already he is a 2x All-Star, and is one of the best all around players in the MLB. In less than 100 games this year, Elly already has 25 stolen bases, hitting .284, 18 home runs, and is on pace for over 100 runs and RBI's. This man is a threat in all facets of the game.
Its going to be fun seeing if either of these will sell, and what kind of bar it will set.