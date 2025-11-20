The Five Essential Baseball Card Sets of the 20th Century

There were literally thousands of different baseball card sets produced over the course of the 20th century. Some, particularly in the early going, were packaged with candy, caramel, or smokes. Others, famously, were packaged with bubble gum. And still others were packaged with dog food, breakfast cereal, puzzle pieces, root beer, or potato chips. Though it's not easy to select only five sets as Essential among all this variety, here is at least a valiant attempt.

1909-11 American Tobacco Company "White Borders" (T206)

Complete set of T206 Brooklyn players | Author's personal collection

The T206 set affectionately dubbed "The Monster" by its adherents is often regarded as the GOAT. Most famous for its multimillion dollar card of Honus Wagner, the set would likely still retain GOAT status even without that piece of signature cardboard. At the end of the day, this set has it all: top-shelf Hall of Famers like Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, and Cy Young; breathtaking artwork; an imposing checklist of 524 cards; and more than its fair share of mystery.

1933 Goudey

Author's collection of 1933 Goudey cards | Jason A. Schwartz

What the T206 set is to the Deadball Era, the 1933 Goudey set is to the 1930s. Its star-studded checklist includes no less than four Babe Ruth cards, two Lou Gehrig cards, and a top notch supporting cast including the likes of Jimmie Foxx, Mel Ott, and Rogers Hornsby. Finally, if rarity's your thing, good luck nailing down card 106 on the checklist!

1949 Leaf

1949 Leaf cards of Warren Spahn and Ralph Kiner | Jason A. Schwartz

Despite a checklist of only 98 cards, half of which are nearly impossible, the 1949 Leaf set boasts a simple yet iconic design, rich colors that practically jump right off the cardboard, and rookie cards of Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, and Larry Doby, to name just a few. Established megastars like Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, and Ted Williams only add to the set's appeal.

1952 Topps

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle | Jason A. Schwartz

Though technically not the first Topps baseball card set, the company's 1952 issue is practically synonymous with the birth of the Modern Hobby. It also provided the Hobby with an absolute Grail card, the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. Where the T206 set may be the GOAT, the 1952 Topps set is at least the GOTLHY (i.e., the Greatest Of The Last Hundred Years). While it's not a set most collectors can chase to completion, even holding a single card from this iconic release connects any collector to the long, rich, and storied history of the Hobby.

1989 Upper Deck

1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. | Author's Collection

Where the 1952 Topps set marked the birth of the Modern Hobby, the 1989 Upper Deck set marked the birth of the Premium Hobby. Unlike the cards of the previous 100+ years, Upper Deck cards were sold as much as investments as anything else. To be sure, these were not cards designed for kids to carry to school in their pockets, hold lovingly while memorizing stat lines, or pack away in a shoebox. On the contrary, these cards went straight into plastic sheets, top loaders, or even inch-thick Lucite holders. Love or hate the changes to the Hobby this set delivered, there's no denying its importance.

