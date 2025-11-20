NBA Collect by Topps — A New Era in Basketball Card Collecting

Topps is officially bringing the NBA to digital collectors everywhere. The company today launched NBA Collect by Topps , the official digital trading card app of the NBA and NBPA, reimagining how fans collect, trade, and play.

Available now on iOS and Android , the app lets users rip digital packs, trade globally, and compete in real-time challenges for digital and physical prizes, marking a major leap in how basketball fans experience collecting in the modern era.

NBA Collect by Topps for iiPhone and Android, available now. | Fanatics

Digital collectors and fans of Topps’s other mobile offerings , including Bunt (MLB) and Slam (WWE), will immediately recognize many of the features they love in Collect—but with even a deeper connection to the physical collectibles world.

A New Era for Basketball and Topps

This launch marks the next evolution of Fanatics’ growing presence in basketball. Earlier this year, Fanatics and Topps officially debuted their first fully-licensed Topps Basketball cards in over a decade after securing the NBA and NBPA trading card license. The physical product was an instant success , celebrated for its modern design, accessible price point, and focus on an outstanding rookie class and nod to NBA legends and stars.

Trade for your favorite players with NBA fans around the world. | Fanatics

Now, NBA Collect by Topps builds on that momentum by expanding the collecting experience into the digital world. Together, the physical and digital products give basketball fans a connected ecosystem — one where a single brand now powers how the sport is collected, traded, and celebrated across every format.

Collect. Trade. Compete.

At its core, NBA Collect by Topps combines the thrill of pack ripping with the community-driven fun of social collecting. Fans can open packs featuring NBA stars past and present, build digital sets, complete missions, and climb XP ladders to unlock rewards.

The app’s global trading network connects users from around the hobby, while in-app contests give players the chance to win real-world prizes, from Topps hobby boxes to Fanatics.com gift cards and even autographed memorabilia.

NBA Collect by Topps will look familiar to fans of their other apps, like Bunt (MLB) and Slam (WWE). | Lucas Mast

Each week brings fresh digital drops, themed challenges, and new ways for collectors to interact, making NBA Collect by Topps both a game and a living, breathing collection.

Launch Week Tip-Off: Bank $hot Sweeps and Major Giveaways

To celebrate launch week, Topps has lined up a full roster of promotions, led by the Bank $hot Sweeps, where one lucky fan will win a 2009 Topps Chrome Rookie Card /999 PSA 10.

App users can collect their favorite players and moments from around the NBA. | Fanatics

Entry is simple: download the app, create a free NBA Collect username, and you’re in. Fans can earn bonus entries by engaging with Topps across social channels, and every milestone the community reaches unlocks rewards for all users, including Fanatics.com gift cards and an autographed Steph Curry jersey. The grand prize winner will be announced Dec. 3 on Fanatics Live.

30-in-30 and Flagship Challenges

Beyond the sweepstakes, collectors can take part in two major launch activations that bring both physical and digital collecting together.

The 30-in-30 Promo kicks off Nov. 19, giving away 36 hobby boxes of 2025–26 Topps Basketball. Simply log into the app and claim your free daily pack—every rip counts as an entry. Daily, weekly, and monthly winners will be announced through December.

Collectors can rip digital packs on the app to win cool physical prizes from Fanatics and Topps. | Fanatics

Then, starting Nov. 28, Topps rolls out the Flagship NBA Challenge, a crossover event where “golden tickets” hidden in digital packs can be redeemed for physical hobby boxes. It’s the perfect bridge between the thrill of digital collecting and the tradition of real-world cards.

