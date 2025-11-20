Prospects lead early sales of Topps Pro Debut cards

With Topps Pro Debut releasing to collectors last Wednesday, the chase has begun for several of the top prospects and young stars in the game. While there are plenty of appetizing cards available for sale online, several cards have sold for large numbers. All sold listing info is according to Card Ladder data.

Jac Caglianone "Ballpark Promos" FoilFractor ($1,000)

Jac Caglianone 2025 Topps Pro Debut Ballpark Promos 1/1 Foilfractor | Card Ladde

A 1/1 of one of the top players to chase in the product sold on Tuesday for an even $1,000, even with it being a serial numbered insert. With the product having released just a week ago, there are very few 1/1's on the market which brings immense value to the ones that have surfaced.

While Caglianone features both sticker and on-card autographs in the product, the 1/1 foilfractor stands as both his most expensive and the most expensive card sold from the product to date.

Nick Kurtz Orange Refractor Autograph ($950)

Nick Kurtz 2025 Topps Pro Debut Orange Refractor Auto Redemption | Card Ladder

Even though Kurtz has rookie autographs in 2025 Topps Chrome as well as countless other products, the Athletics star and 2025 Rookie of the Year still sells for a premium in regard to his prospect cards. Sold on November 15, the chrome autograph numbered to 25 rivals some of his 1st Bowman sales.

While collectors can pull sticker autographs of Kurtz directly from the products, it appears chrome on-card autographs from Kurtz come in redemption form.

Roman Anthony Red Foil Autograph ($540)

Roman Anthony 2025 Topps Pro Debut Red Foil Autograph /10 | Card Ladder

After finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting, Anthony's card market is still on fire. While his rookie cards were pushed to 2026 releases, his prospect status in cards across Bowman and Pro Debut remain. This color match autograph numbered to 10 sold on November 13.

Konnor Griffin Red Foil Autograph ($510)

Konnor Griffin 2025 Topps Pro Debut Red Foil Autograph /10 | Card Ladder

Aside from Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle, Griffin carries the most buzz across Minor League Baseball after hitting .333 in his first professional season after being drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2024 draft. One of his first Pro Debut autos to sell came on November 17 as another red foil numbered to 10, with plenty of his autographs still on the market.

What's currently for sale

Even with some top sales in the books, there are plenty of chase cards up for sale as of Wednesday night:

Kevin McGonigle's 1/1 Superfractor Autograph: One of the best cards of the entire product is at auction on eBay, ending on Saturday night. The card currently sits at $810.

Kevin McGonigle 2025 Topps Pro Debut Superfractor Autograph 1/1 | eBa

Leo De Vries, Joendry Vargas, Sebastian Walcott Triple Autograph Foilfractor 1/1: Three of the top international prospects in baseball share a card on eBay. The card is currently listed as "Buy it Now or Best Offer"

Leo De Vries, Joendry Vargas, Sebastian Walcott Triple Autograph 1/1 | Card Ladder

