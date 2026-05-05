As the years roll by, cards from 1986 are starting to show up in the conversation about what counts as vintage. The 1986 Topps Football set may not yet qualify, but it certainly counts as an icon in the football card-collecting world.

Love it or hate it, the football field borders certainly leave an impression, and those green borders made for some scuffed corners - finding these cards in high grades is a challenge. Most collectors focus on the Jerry Rice rookie and rightfully so, but there are several other notable rookies worth paying attention to.

1986 Topps Andre Reed Rookie Card

1986 Andre Reed Topps | CardLadder

When Andre Reed joined the Hall of Fame in 2014, it was well deserved. A favorite target of fellow Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Reed wrapped up his career ranked in the top 15 all-time in total receptions.

His cards and memorabilia can be had for a relative bargain - a copy of this rookie card in a PSA 10 goes for around $1,600.

1986 Topps Bruce Smith Rookie Card

1986 Bruce Smith Topps | CardLadder

Bruce Smith was a dominant force on defense. Over his 19 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Bills, he amassed 200 sacks, a record that still stands and is highly unlikely to be broken. Just look at that face - is that someone you'd want to get on the wrong side of?

His true rookie card is from the 1986 Topps set and goes for close to $7,000 graded in a PSA 10.

1986 Topps Reggie White Rookie Card

1986 Reggie White Topps | CardLadder

Reggie White had one of the coolest nicknames in sports - "The Minister of Defense" earned through a combination of his fearsome hits on quarterbacks as well as his religious faith and work as an ordained minister. White finished his career with 198 sacks, just behind Bruce Smith. It's interesting that, although he is not the all-time sacks leader, his rookie card sells for such a premium over Bruce Smith's.

His 1986 Topps rookie goes for around $9,000 graded in a PSA 10.

1986 Topps Jerry Rice Rookie Card

1986 Jerry Rice Topps | CardLadder

Any discussion about Jerry Rice's football cards starts with his 1986 Topps rookie card. He was great for over twenty seasons, holding the records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and most receptions, all of which will probably never be broken.

Finding a gem-mint copy will require a bit of luck - they almost don't exist! There are just 63 of them out there. A PSA 9 will set you back around $4,200, while a PSA 10 last sold for $90,000.