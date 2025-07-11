1986 Topps Football Cards To Collect
The 1986 Topps Football release is similar to it's 1984 predecessor in the sense that it has a ton of Hall Of Fame rookie cards in it's checklist. So much so, that the top five cards in the set are all rookies, with no superstar base cards represented. The 1986 release is also known for it's green borders, which can make pristine copies difficult to obtain for collectors. Keeping all this mind, let's look at the top cards to collect from the 1986 Topps Football set.
1. Jerry Rice RC (Card #161)
It is hard to go wrong with arguably the best receiver of all time, especially when talking about his RC. Jerry Rice leads the way with this set, and is likely the iconic card of the 1986 release. Rice finished his playing career with 22,895 receiving yards and 197 touchdowns, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers. Ungraded copies of Rice's rookie can be had for between $25-$50. Due to the green borders and condition issues, high graded copies will bring a premium. A PSA 9 sold in June for $2,175 on eBay. Only 63 PSA 10s are in existence.
2. Steve Young RC (Card #374)
Another 49ers star takes the next spot on the list, although he did not start out in San Francisco. Some may forget that Steve Young was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and played his first two seasons there. He would eventually win a super bowl in the 1994 season as the starting quarterback (he also won two as a backup), while making numerous playoff apparences and winning 2 MVP awards. There is a considerable drop off in price compared to Rice's rookie card however. Copies of Young's RC can be purchased for as low as $5, or a PSA 8 for $90. (Note: Young does have a USFL card from 1984 that could be considered his "true" RC, which sells for higher value).
3. Reggie White RC (Card #275)
Known as the "Minister of Defense", Reggie White was an outstanding defensive player over his career in the NFL. His rookie features him on the Philadelphia Eagles, although many associate him with the Green Bay Packers, where he would win a Super Bowl. Due to him being a defensive player, his prices are not terribly high, which does make his rookie card affordable for collectors. White's rookie typically sells for $4-$10, depending on condition. (Note: White does have a USFL card from 1984 that could be considered his "true" RC, which sells for higher value).
4. Bruce Smith RC (Card #389)
Another defensive star of the time, Bruce Smith claims the next spot on the list. Smith played nearly all of his career with the Buffalo Bills, being a key part of the teams that made it to four straight Super Bowls. Alas, Smith was never able to win one during his playing career. But, he did finish his career with 200 sacks, which is still an NFL record. Copies of his card can be purchased for as low as $3.
5. Andre Reed RC (Card #388)
Lastly, another player on the Bills teams of the 1990s was wide receiver Andre Reed. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, after finishing his playing career with just over 13,000 yards receiving and 87 touchdown receptions. Reed's rookie cards are affordable, with a PSA 8 copy selling recently for only $25.
The 1986 Topps Football set brings legendary rookie cards to the table, but can offer affordability to collectors. With it's green borders presenting scarcity of high graded copies, collectors can be assured that adding any of these rookies to their collection is a good choice.