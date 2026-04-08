The Great Number 8: Top 5 Card Sales of New York Yankee Legend Yogi Berra

When it comes to New York Yankees legends, Yogi Berra is one of the team’s most accomplished and beloved figures, not only because he led the New York Yankees from behind the plate from 1946 to 1963 but also because of his status as a cultural icon. Berra, who was 10-time World Series champion and three-time American League MVP, combined clutch hitting with defensive excellence, while being known for his paradoxical sayings (better known as “Yogi-isms”) which consisted of such quotes as “It ain’t over till it’s over” and “when you come to a fork in the road, take it.” Now that we’ve highlighted the Fan Favorite Yogi Berra, let’s take a closer look at the Hobby Legend Yogi Berra by examining his highest 5 card sales.

#1 - 1948 Bowman PSA 10 - $192,000 (via Memory Lane)

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1948 Bowman PSA 10 - Card No. 6 Yogi Berra - New York Yankees | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Yogi%20Berra&saleId=memorylane-42858

On May 6, 2017 the highest sale ever recorded for a Yogi Berra card took place. Having been sold via Memory Lane, Yogi Berra's PSA 10 rookie card settled for an incredible $192,000. Considered to be the holy grail among Berra cards, it should noted that this is the one and only PSA 10.



Other notable sales of this particular card include but are not limited to a PSA 9 being sold for $96,043 on January 31, 2026 (via Memory Lane) and an SGC 10 being sold for $93,000 on May 5, 2021 (via Heritage).

#2 - 1958 Topps PSA 10 - $185,389 (via Memory Lane)

1958 Topps (Raw Version) - Card No. 370 Yogi Berra - New York Yankees | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1958-topps/yogi-berra/181193

On May 21, 2022 the second highest sale ever recorded for a Yogi Berra card took place. Having been sold via Memory Lane, Yogi Berra's 1958 Topps PSA 10 settled for an incredible $185,389. Considered to be a cornerstone for any Yogi Berra collector, it should noted that this is the one and only PSA 10.

#3 - 1958 Topps PSA 10 - $185,389 (via Heritage)

1952 Bowman PSA 9 - Card No. 1 Yogi Berra - New York Yankees | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Yogi%20Berra&saleId=heritage-50051-50583

On May 21, 2022 the third highest sale ever recorded for a Yogi Berra card took place. Having been sold via Heritage, Yogi Berra's 1952 Bowman PSA 9 fetched an incredible $75,000. Considered to be a cornerstone for any Yogi Berra collector, there are only six PSA 9s known to exist.

#4 - 1953 Topps PSA 9 - $56,400 (via Heritage)

1953 Topps Topps PSA 9 - Card No. 104 - New York Yankees | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Yogi%20Berra&saleId=heritage-50057-50492

On July 21, 2022 the fourth highest sale ever recorded for a Yogi Berra card took place. Also sold via Heritage, Yogi Berra's 1953 Topps PSA 9 fetched an impressive $56,400. Another essential card for any Yogi Berra collector, there are only eight PSA 9s known to exist.

#5- 1953 Bowman Color PSA 9 - $54,900 (via Heritage)

1953 Bowman Color PSA 9 - Card No. 121 - New York Yankees | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Yogi%20Berra&saleId=heritage-50078-94006

On July 12, 2025 the fifth highest sale ever recorded for a Yogi Berra card took place. Having been sold via Heritage, Yogi Berra's 1953 Bowman Color PSA 9 fetched an eye-opening $54,900. Only nine PSA 9s known to exist.

When it comes to Yogi Berra’s card sales, each represents a snapshot of a player who defined an era, both on the field and throughout American culture. As the vintage card segment continues to remain in demand among collectors, Berra’s place within it feels increasingly secure, especially since many of his cards are a timeless tribute to an era of greatness that may very well go unmatched.