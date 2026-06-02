Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees meet up for a three-game set in the Bronx starting on Tuesday night.

Cleveland hits the road after losing two of three to Washington and Boston at home, while the Yankees return home following a 5-1 road trip.

Cam Schlittler takes the mound for the Yankees. He’ll be opposed by southpaw Joey Cantillo for Cleveland.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Yankees on Tuesday, June 2.

Guardians vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-105)

Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Guardians +203

Yankees -252

Total

7.5 (Over -108/Under -111)

Guardians vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Joey Cantillo (4-2, 3.57 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (7-2, 1.50 ERA)

Shane Baz has strung together a few great starts. He has 20 IP, 15 H, 5 ER, 19 K, and 8 BB in his last three outings, but the Guardians have only won one of those games.

Cam Schlittler keeps chugging along for the Yankees. He’s gone at least six innings with two runs or fewer in four straight starts.

Guardians vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, YES

Guardians record: 34-27

Yankees record: 36-23

Guardians vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

Cam Schlittler is proving that last year’s strikeout numbers weren’t a fluke. After striking out 84 batters in 73 innings last year, he has 81 strikeouts through 72 innings this season.

The Guardians don’t strike out much overall, but Ranger Suarez just racked up 10 punchouts against them and Sonny Gray had seven before that.

Schlittler has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in seven of 12 starts this season. He should get there again at home against Cleveland.

Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

While I like Schlittler as my prop bet, I can’t quite pull the trigger on the Yankees at this price.

If anything, maybe I’d take the Yankees on the run line, but I’ll instead look to the UNDER tonight.

Schlittler should be able to shut down the Guardians, and Cantillo has shown the ability to bounce back from rough starts.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-111)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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