Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Orioles-Red Sox, Cam Schlittler, Giants-Brewers)

After an off day for a handful of teams across MLB, we have our first full slate of June on Tuesday night.

I’m targeting a pair of home favorites and a stud pitcher for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 2.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Red Sox (-136) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-105) vs. Guardians

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-114) vs. San Francisco Giants

Boston Red Sox (-136) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Boston’s home woes have done them in this season, but the Red Sox have a chance to right the ship in this series against the Orioles. Baltimore is 28-32 overall, but just 9-17 on the road.

Connelly Early gets the start for Boston, and that’s bad news for the Orioles. Baltimore has gone 6-13 vs. LHP so far this season.

The southpaw threw seven shutout innings in his last start against the Braves. He also already had a strong start against the O’s this season, going 6.2 innings with 4 H, 2 ER , 4 K, and 1 BB back in April.

The Red Sox broke out for nine runs in each of their last two games. They’re worth a bet tonight at Fenway Park.

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-105) vs. Guardians

Cam Schlittler is proving that last year’s strikeout numbers weren’t a fluke. After striking out 84 batters in 73 innings last year, he has 81 strikeouts through 72 innings this season.

The Guardians don’t strike out much overall, but Ranger Suarez just racked up 10 punchouts against them and Sonny Gray had seven before that.

Schlittler has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in seven of 12 starts this season. He should get there again at home against Cleveland.

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-114) vs. San Francisco Giants

These teams are nearly as mismatched as the 16-2 final score in their series opener suggests.

The Brewers are now 36-21 overall and 20-11 at home, with the Giants at 23-27 and 11-21 on the road.

Kyle Harrison hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts and gets a chance to face off against his former team tonight. Meanwhile, Trevor McDonald has shown signs of slowing down with 10 runs allowed (9 earned) in as many innings in his last two starts.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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