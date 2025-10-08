Ken Griffey Jr. is known for his backwards hat, his swagger, the smile, and the swing.

Now he is known for the "Bubble Gum" card.

Ken Griffey Jr Bubble Gum card | https://ebay.us/m/pmqpaE

The worst kept secret is making an impact on the sports cards world. A single base card that was once selling for less than a cheeseburger at McDonalds, is now selling for more than the set itself.

Two years ago, this card was selling for around $1-$2, still a premium for a base card in a basic set of Pinnacle. Now, don't be surprised to spend $20-$25 for his base, raw card. If you are fortunate enough to afford a PSA 10, expect to spend over $900.

Related: Top 5 Seattle Mariners of All -Time, and Their Rookie Cards

Ken Griffey Jr Bubble Gum PSA 10 | Cardladder/eBay - jim tensen collection

The Ken Griffey Jr. market is hotter today, than when he was playing. There are Ken Griffey Jr groups all over Facebook reliving the glory days, posting highlight reels, talking about the legend of Griffey. There are pages dedicated to his sports cards market, buying, selling, bartering, and showing off their P.C. (personal collection).



One of the largest Ken Griffey Jr. groups on Facebook is Ken Griffey Jr. Sports Cards Universe. With over 11,000 members, it is full of collectors who have extensive knowledge on both Griffey Jr. the player, and the Griffey card market. The largest Griffey collections and some of the rarest cards have come through this group.

The allure of the bubble gum card market has seem to grown through this site. Collectors have gravitated to the innocent moment of Griffey showing off the kid in him. The iconic backward hat, the eyes wide open, Griffey blowing a bubble five times larger than it needing to be. Collectors are taken back to when "The Kid" got to be a kid again.

A great moment frozen in time, of one of the greatest players to ever step on a diamond.

FEBRUARY 18, 2003: Ken Griffey Jr. and Adam Dunn hug as they see each other at Spring Training | Jeff Swinger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: