Bryce Underwood is a true freshman starting for the Michigan Wolverines. On Sept. 1st, 2025 the Donruss Elite Future Elite autograph 1/1 was sold for $3,500. Underwood is coming off of a week one win and threw for 251 yards with one touchdown. He's a 5-star recruit and the number one prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He doesn't exactly have the biggest shoes to fill: The Wolverines' QB last year threw for just over 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns. The year prior, Michigan had a standout with J.J. McCarthy who will be coming off an injured season in the NFL to start his first year for the Vikings.

On Aug. 24th, 2025 John Mateer's ONIT Athlete city limits 1/1 card sold for $425. This is his highest selling card to date. ONIT Athlete is an officially licensed, name, image, and likeness (NIL) trading card product. In 2022, Mateer started his college career at Washington State, he was there for three years and saw the field 24 times. In his last year at Washington State he threw for over 3,000 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. With a breakout season, he transferred to Oklahoma and in week one threw for over 300 yards with 3 touchdowns. Now that he's playing on a bigger stage, collectors should stay tuned to see whether he can duplicate his week one performance.

And when talking about Michigan, we can't forget the greatest player to ever put on the pads: Tom Brady. Despite being the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft, his NFL career speaks for itself — 89,000 yards, 649 touchdowns, and seven Super Bowl rings. His highest sold Michigan card went for $6,000 in February 2022.

2011 Upper Deck Oklahoma Adrian Peterson BGS 9.5 / 10 auto

During the three years Adrian Peterson played at Oklahoma before being drafted by the Vikings in 2007, he rushed for over 4,000 yards with 41 touchdowns. His highest Oklahoma card sold for $2,000 in November 2022.

Given college football's large following and the establishment of the NIL, the college football market should see an increase in product and autographs from the top athletes playing today.

