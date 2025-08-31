The Manning's SI cover history and rookie cards

The Mannings have become NFL royalty, a legacy if you will. Grandad Archie, Sons, Peyton and Eli, and now Grandson Arch have all played Quarterback. With Arch Manning taking on the full-time starter role in Texas, we take a look back and some of the senior Mannings to grace the game of football, Archie and Peyton.

September 14, 1970 Sports Illustrated featuring Archie Manning and the college football preview issue.

Archie Manning first made the Sports Illustrated cover in September of 1970, that year's college football preview issue. The cover featured him just after a snap and ready to throw with Ole Miss. Manning would end up going No. 2 overall in the 1971 NFL Draft, just after Stanford quarterback Jim Plunket.

Archie Manning's 1971 Rookie

1972 Topps Archie Manning rookie card, graded PSA NM-MT 8.

Manning's rookie card comes out of the 1972 Topps football set. The card features a bust portrait of the young quarterback, with his name and position printed simple and cleanly at the bottom.

Being that it's a card over 50 years old, it is hard to find any in a PSA GEM MT 10. According to PSA cert count of a PSA 9, which has a pop count 150, there are only 15 PSA 10's. The most recent sale of a PSA 9, according to eBay sold listings, occurred on August 25, 2025 and went for $500.

26 years after his father's first SI cover, Peyton Manning got one of his own in the 1996 college football preview issue.

Peyton, Archie's second son, got another college football preview cover in 1996, 26 years after his father. It features Peyton, leaning over what looks to be a prop of his father's 1970 cover. With him in his orange Tennessee number 16 uniform.

Peyton would get drafted two years later with the first overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft. He'd go on to outshine his father's pro career with 14 Pro Bowls, five NFL MVP's, two Superbowl wins and a Superbowl MVP.

Peyton's rookies come from 1998 products

1998 Topps Chrome Peyton Manning, graded PSA GEM-MT 10.

While his 1998 Topps Chrome, PSA 10 rookie card isn't his most valuable, it's one of the most recognizable Peyton Manning cards that are out there. His 1998 PMG in a PSA 10 sold for $100,000 on October 11, 2024 according to Card ladder.

The Topps Chrome has a value of around $500, with the last sale recorded on Card Ladder for $536 on August 29, 2025.

Another Manning up-and-coming

2023 Prizm Throwback Arch Manning, graded PSA GEM-MT 10.

Arch Manning, starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, is the third generation Manning to play college football and most likely the NFL. He doesn't have many cards, but the ones he does have are selling for three figures, and he's yet to accomplish anywhere close to the heights of his grandfather and uncles (his other uncle being Eli Manning).

The above 2023 Prizm Throwback, grade PSA 10, last sold, according to eBay sold listings, for $202.50 on August 31, 2025.

