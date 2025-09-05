3 cards on a budget for Ruth, Gehrig and DiMaggio!

Ruth. Gehrig. DiMaggio. The names are almost mythical, evoking a sense of nostalgia in many for when these gentlemen were at their peak and creating memories that will never be forgotten. Every collector would like to add a card from each of these giants to their collection, but in recent years the price for most of the iconic cards has grown beyond the grasp of most. There are a few exceptions worth looking into - they're not exactly cheap, but with a disciplined savings plan not entirely out of the question.

1932 Babe Ruth Sanella Margarine | PSAcert

RELATED: Aaron Judge Joins Yankees All-Time Top 5 List

Babe Ruth is one of the few names that's recognized by almost everyone on the planet. While his Goudey and Leaf cards are the stuff of legend, there were also cards being released around the world honoring the Great Bambino. One of these is the Sanella Margarine card released in Germany in 1932. As the name suggests, the card was part of a set given away with the purchase of butter. The artwork is really something to behold and captures the Babe admiring a likely homerun. Low to mid grade copies of this card can be found for under $2,000.00.

1939 Joe Dimaggio Goudey Premiums | PSAcert

Joltin' Joe - An epic nickname for an epic life and career. A few highlights include of course his 56 game hitting streak, his three MVP awards and off the field, his marriage to Marilyn Monroe. He even had tribute paid to him in the song "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon & Garfunkel. DiMaggio is truly a part of American lore. His 1939 Goudey Premiums card is a nice portrait with a facsimile signature across his chest. A low to mid-grade version can be found under $2,500.00.

1927 Lou Gehrig W560 | PSAcert

Lou Gehrig was one of the most feared hitters in Yankee history and gained the nickname "Iron Horse" for his then-record 2,130 consecutive games played. He is also sadly the face even today of ALS, "Lou Gehrig's disease" which he so bravely fought until his passing. His legendary farewell speech at Yankee Stadium is legendary - "I am the luckiest man on the face of the earth". The 1927 W560 set was designed to be a playing card set and included celebrities as well as baseball players. A nice mid-grade copy can be had for under $2,500.00.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: