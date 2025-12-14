Bowman U Now Debuts Fernando Mendoza Heisman Winner football card

Already poised to lead top-ranked, undefeated Indiana into the College Football Playoff, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will guide the Hoosiers into the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day with the Heisman Trophy in tow.

Topps is recognizing Mendoza’s historic season with a special Heisman Trophy winner card in the company’s line of Bowman U NOW releases. Available to purchase directly from Topps until Tuesday, the card commemorating Mendoza's achievement as the first Indiana player to win the Heisman Trophy will include the opportunity for collectors to obtain randomly inserted parallels.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Collectors who order the Mendoza base card (#25HAW-FM) from Topps have a chance to have their base card replaced with any of the following numbered parallels: gold foil (/50), orange foil (/25), black foil (/10), red foil (/5) and a FoilFractor (1/1). Topps also offers three different numbered autographed relic cards as redemptions (numbered to 25, 10 and 5), along with a one-of-one autographed jersey tag relic.

Fernando Mendoza reacts to his 1-of-1 Heisman trading card MINUTES after hoisting the trophy! pic.twitter.com/VTL0TabWTl — Topps (@Topps) December 14, 2025

The Bowman U Now release comes at a time when Mendoza’s football card market was showing signs of trending upward before Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony.

According to Card Ladder, Thursday’s record sale of a Mendoza card (a PSA 10 2025 Bowman Chrome U Chrome Prospect Orange [/25] Autograph for $2,400 as an eBay accepted offer) lasted only two days. The new record sale occurred on Saturday, with an ungraded 2025 Bowman Chrome U Prospect Red (/5) Autograph selling for $3,015 (eBay best offer accepted).

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza holds the MVP trophy after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza garnered 643 first-place votes on the submitted Heisman Trophy ballots, finishing the voting process with a total of 2,632 points. Mendoza’s 927-point victory over Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (1,435 points) is the most lopsided Heisman vote since 1,357 points separated Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson in 2021.

Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana from Cal after the 2024 season, has won multiple national player of the year awards, including the Maxwell Award, the Associated Press Player of the Year and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Mendoza has led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record and the school’s first outright Big Ten championship since 1935, winning the Davey O’Brien Award (college football’s top quarterback) along the way.

