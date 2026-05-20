Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

The Tampa Bay Rays have outscored the Baltimore Orioles 20-7 in their series this week, and they’re looking to complete a sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay is in first place in the AL East with a three-game lead over the New York Yankees, and it ranks in the top eight in MLB in batting average, OPS, runs scored and ERA as a team.

On Wednesday, the Rays are favored to complete the sweep of the Orioles, who have a former Ray on the mound for them.

Shane Baz (5.26 ERA) is set to make his first start against his former team, and the 2026 season has been a rough one for the young right-hander. He ranks in just the 25th percentile in expected ERA and the 16th percentile in expected batting average against.

The Rays are going with a bullpen game, starting reliever Jesse Scholtens (3.06 ERA) on Wednesday.

Can Tampa Bay complete the sweep and maintain its lead atop the AL East?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matinee matchup.

Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-192)

Rays -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Orioles: +109

Rays: -132

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -111)

Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Shane Baz (1-5, 5.26 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Jesse Scholtens (4-2, 3.06 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rays.TV

Orioles record: 21-28

Rays record: 32-15

Orioles vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+342)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Caminero is a solid prop pick against Baltimore:

Baltimore Orioles starter Shane Baz gets to face his former team – the Tampa Bay Rays – on Wednesday afternoon, and I think Baz is a prime fade candidate in this matchup.

This season, the O’s righty has allowed six home runs in nine starts, posting a 5.26 ERA in the process. Baz ranks in the 25th percentile in expected ERA and the 24th percentile in ground-ball percentage. So, the Rays should be able to lift the ball on Wednesday afternoon.

Enter: Junior Caminero.

The Rays star has 13 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s hitting .318 with a pair of homers over the last week. Caminero also has 10 home runs against right-handed pitching, and he and the rest of the Tampa roster is pretty familiar with what Baz brings to the table.

Even though this price isn’t super intriguing, Caminero is one of the best power bats on the board on May 20.

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

The Rays have dominated at home in the 2026 season, winning 18 of 23 games to secure the best record in the American League.

Even though Tampa Bay is going with a bullpen game on Wednesday, I think it is a great bet against Baltimore with Baz on the mound.

The O’s are just 2-7 in Baz’s nine starts, and he’s posted some shaky advanced numbers in 2026 (which I’ve mentioned multiple times in this piece).

The Rays have a 4.35 bullpen ERA in 2026, but that is still better than Baz’s ERA. The young righty has given up at least three runs in seven of his nine starts, and Tampa Bay’s offense (No. 2 in batting average) should be able to jump on him in the early going.

The Rays have dominated this series, and I love them at this short moneyline price at home.

Pick: Rays Moneyline (-132 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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