The Most Important Basketball Sets of the Panini Era

Panini Basketball cards have a rich tradition

With the Panini era coming to a close, we'll have to say goodbye to some iconic brand names in collecting. Here are what many believe to be the five most important basketball sets of the Panini era.

5. 2018 Panini Prizm

Slowly becoming one of the most iconic basketball cards of all time, the amount of people that joined the hobby chasing the 2018 Panini Prizm Luka Doncic is nearly unmatched. But this set’s importance goes beyond Luka's rookie year. The 2018 draft class is packed with star players, and 2018 Prizm is the first year that we were introduced to the tiger stripe prizm alongside the highly sought-after nebula prizm.

4. 2013 Panini Innovation Kaboom

Few would doubt that Kaboom has become the insert of the era. It's rarity and aesthetics have helped it build one of the most dedicated collector bases across all sports. All of this began in 2013 with the release of Panini Innovation.

3. 2012 Panini Flawless

A base set with diamonds numbered to only 20 copies? Flawless changed the game the moment it was released. It has since gone on to produce some of the most expensive sports cards to date, including but not limited to, the Lebron triple logoman card which sold for 2.4 million dollars.

2. 2009 Panini National Treasures

The go-to Rookie Patch Auto for nearly every year's release; a player's most sought-after rookie card is often the National Treasures RPA. We were introduced to this set in 2009 featuring the best shooter in NBA history.

1. 2012 Panini Prizm

The undisputed #1 on this list, Prizm is universally recognized as the product of the Panini era. Prizm has taken the mantle of a player's flagship rookie card and it's first year debut set is quickly becoming one of the most iconic basketball sets of all time.

Jason is a dedicated basketball card collector who recently transitioned into writing and educating others about the sports card industry. Find him on Instagram @jeancardz