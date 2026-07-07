Kylian Mbappe, France Hit Back at Paraguay Senator After Racist Attack

Kyllian Mbappé didn’t hold back after he was a victim of a shocking racist tirade from Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla, calling her a “despicable woman unworthy of her position.”

France and Paraguay delivered a feisty and high-tempered round of 16 clash in the 2026 World Cup. Mbappé scored Les Bleus’ 1–0 winner from the penalty spot, and he was seen having a few spats with Paraguay players throughout the match.

As heated as the game was, the animosity between opposing players didn’t escalate beyond the pitch. But it did for Amarilla, who made lengthy racist and xenophobic comments in the aftermath of the clash, attacking Mbappé’s cultural background, education and appearance, among other things. Mbappé promptly reacted to the hate speech with a firm message on social media.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position,” Mbappé wrote. “You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world ‌has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for ​an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

“I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

Paraguay’s government has since released a statement “deploring and rejecting” Amarilla’s comments, reaffirming “its commitment to to fight against racism, xenophobia, intolerance, and any manifestation of hate or discrimination.”

France Threaten Legal Action

France emphatically defended its captain. | Riccardo Milani/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

France’s football federation then delivered a response to Amarilla’s comments, releasing a statement announcing its plans to take legal action on the matter.

“The racist remarks made by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla targeting Kylian Mbappé are utterly abhorrent and unacceptable,” the statement said. “How can anyone make such comments? These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted, here and elsewhere.

“The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor’s office with a view to legal proceedings. The Federation offers its full support to its captain, its players and, more broadly, to all victims of such abhorrent remarks. Now more than ever, the FFF is committed to combating racism and all forms of discrimination.

“These remarks bring shame upon those who make them and those who disseminate them. The players of the French national team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted.”

It’s the second consecutive World Cup where FFF has to come out an defend Mbappé after he was victim of racial abuse. Mbappé and then Bayern Munich player Kingsely Coman were subject to racial attacks on social media in the aftermath of the 2022 World Cup final.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC