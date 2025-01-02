Cavan Sullivan's 1/1 MLS Debut Patch card in 2025 Topps product
One of the most sought-after American soccer cards we will ever see is finally coming to market in 2025.
Topps is finally going to have Philadelphia Union teenage phenom Cavan Sullivan’s MLS Debut Patch 1/1 card available in a 2025 Topps MLS product, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.
Topps held off on releasing one of the most valuable cards of the year as only 35 MLS Debut Patch cards were made available in 2024 Topps Chrome MLS, including Sullivan’s Philadelphia Union teammates Markus Anderson and Oliver Semmle.
Sullivan made history in 2024 when he made his MLS debut for the Union on July 17 at home against the New England Revolution at only 14 years and 293 days old, making him the youngest player to debut for a North American professional sports club. The previous record of 14 years and 306 days old for a debut was held by Freddy Adu from April 2004. Sullivan finished 2024 with three MLS appearances while he spent most of his time with the club’s MLS Next Pro side Philadelphia Union II.
Sullivan, whose older brother Quinn is also on the Union, made international headlines when he signed his Homegrown contract with Philadelphia’s MLS side as it included an agreement for the youngster to move to Premier League side Manchester City when he turns 18.
Topps only released two Sullivan cards in 2024 and each was through Topps Now MLS. 2024 Topps Now MLS #107 commemorated his MLS debut, had a print run of 10,730 and had a short print version made. 2024 Topps Now MLS #129 features Sullivan alongside Lionel Messi after the two shared a moment following Inter Miami and Philadelphia’s match on September 14.
Don’t expect the Cavan Sullivan MLS Debut Patch card to be available anytime early in 2025. Topps has a history of holding off on releasing its MLS hobby and retail products until the season is close to, if not fully, over.
When Topps finally does release a product with this 1/1 card available, collectors all over the globe will be looking to find it in a pack.