The Realest is Paying Out 1% of Final Sale of Ohtani Gold Logoman Jersey

One of the biggest memorabilia sales of the year is coming to a close this week as Shohei Ohtani's Gold Logoman jersey is up for sale at The Realest. The jersey was worn during his first official MLB game in Japan and carrying the first Gold MLB Logoman ever worn in an official Major League Baseball game and autographed by Ohtani in Kanji.

Current bidding is at $1.335 million with 2+ days to go. Where will the final price land? Well, if you think you know, you could win 1 percent of the final sale from The Realest if you are the closest.

The Jersey

Close-Up of Ohtani Autograph | The Realest

This is the first Gold Logoman jersey ever worn. Not the first Shohei Ohtani one, but the first one worn by anyone in any game. Ohtani wore it on Opening Day of the 2025 Tokyo Series, his homecoming game in Japan, and signed it in Kanji.

Michael Jordan's Last Dance jersey just sold for $12.26M earlier this fall, the most ever for a basketball jersey. This is the same tier: the best player of his generation, a milestone game, and a true one-of-one.

While Shohei Ohtani is struggling this postseason, it is a massive piece of Ohtani's legacy and the autograph in Kanji just adds to the appeal of the jersey.

The Contest

The Realest Ohtani Contest | The Realest

How it works: Guess the final sale price, and the closest guess wins 1% of the final sale price. The Realest is paying it out of its own buyer's premium, giving part of its cut back to the community. Which means the higher the final sale price, the higher the prize for the winner with the closest guess.

Who can enter: Anyone can enter! No purchase is necessary.

When does the contest close?: Auction closes Oct 17 at 10pm ET, so get your guess in before then!

The Significance of Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani Back-to-Back Dual Gold Logoman Autograph Relic | Fanatics

We've already seen in 2026 what a Shohei Ohtani Gold Logoman with a dual-autograph can fetch. After a collector in Florida found the 1/1 Shohei Ohtani Back-to-Back Dual Logoman Autograph with the Kanji inscription as well, it sold to Mr. Wonderful (Kevin O'Leary) and Shyne for $11 million. A record-breaking sale and one of the biggest in sports card history.

With that in mind, and the Jordan "Last Dance" jersey sale earlier this year, it begs the question where this Ohtani First Gold Logoman Autographed jersey will finish at The Realest.

If you think you know the answer, be sure to submit your answer to the contest on The Realest and compete for the 1% of final sale that is up for grabs.