Topps Flagship Basketball is an anticipated release every year, as it brings collectors their first opportunity to chase after key rookie cards of the newest draft class, along with countless parallels. Once again this year, Topps will be releasing an exclusive Flagship Blaster on Black Friday that can only be obtained at Target. This is the second year that they have released this product, and it proved to be a popular one last year due to the parallels and inserts that can only be found in these boxes.

Shopping carts are lined up for the children at the 28th annual Weigel's Family Christmas shopping spree at the Clinton Highway Target in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ahead of this year's release, here are some details and a look at last year's release to give collectors an idea of what they can expect.

2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Black Friday Exclusive Blaster Box Details

The 2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Black Friday Blaster boxes have been advertised on the Target website for $34.99, which is the same price as last year. Based on the box art, it keeps the prior Flagship release design, but with a noticeable black box that differs from the regular box. Relic and Autograph cards can be found, but are not guaranteed. A box will contain 10 packs with 12 cards in each, giving collectors a healthy 120 cards to add to their collections.

2026-27 Topps Basketball Black Friday Blaster Box | Target

Last year, there was a limit of two boxes per day - it is unclear if this limit will be in place again, so collectors will have to stay tuned. I was able to get two boxes last year, and they did prove to be a fun retail rip.

Exclusive Parallels and Inserts Look to Drive Demand

The Blackout Parallel got the most attention from last year's release, and this year could very well be no different. The card features the Flagship design, but is completely blacked out in color. There will be one of these parallels per pack. The Cooper Flagg card from last year is pictured below, and still proves to be quite valued in the hobby. Other parallels returning this year include: Surge (1:21 Packs), Flash Drop (1:239 Packs), Card Load (1:478 Packs), Cyber Circuit (1:2,393 Packs), and Doorbuster (1:12,047 Packs).

2025-26 Topps Basketball Cooper Flagg Blackout Parallel | eBay

The key returning inserts (all of which are shopping-themed) that collectors should keep an eye out for are: Scan and Slam and Limited Stock. Like the aforementioned parallels, these boxes will be the only place collectors can pull them out of packs.

2025-26 Topps Basketball VJ Edgecombe Scan and Slam Insert | eBay

Black Friday will once again bring an exclusive release from Topps to collectors: 2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Target-exclusive boxes. With parallels, inserts, and autograph potential, this release looks to be a hit once again.