Thanksgiving cards come in two kinds in the hobby. The first are cards built around the holiday, such as turkey parallels, Turkey Day image variations, and others. The second are "Turkey Red" cards, which have nothing to do with Thanksgiving. The Turkey Red design started as cards promoting Turkey Red cigarettes, and the hobby still likes to bring them out every November because of the name.

It helps to know which one you're actually buying when you shop for Thanksgiving-themed cards. A true Thanksgiving card is a niche, low-volume product with seasonal demand. Turkey Red is a long-running design with a deep checklist and a track record in the hobby. Here are ten cards worth your attention, five of each.

The Real Thanksgiving Cards

These five were made for the holiday. They're scarce and seasonal, and they make good stories.

2015 Topps Chrome Richard Sherman Thanksgiving Image Variation Auto

If you only own one card on this list, make it this one. The Thanksgiving imagery sets it apart from any regular Sherman auto. The set also has historical weight: 2015 Topps Chrome was the last NFL-licensed football release Topps made as a standalone brand. That gives it a holiday hook and a place in hobby history.

2015 Topps Chrome Richard Sherman Thanksgiving Image Variation autograph | eBay

2013 Panini Totally Certified "Thanksgiving" Auto Brett Favre #65

The insert set covers great Turkey Day performances from the 1920s onward, and Panini called it the most significant Thanksgiving initiative in football-card history. Favre is the obvious pick, and Packers greats Paul Hornung and Donald Driver are on the checklist too.

2013 Panini Totally Certified "Thanksgiving" Blue Signatures Brett Favre #65, graded BGS 9 | eBay

2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving Dual Autographs Paul Skenes/Olivia Dunne Pilgrim Hat #TDA27

Leaf built this release around Turkey Day parallels, and its checklist mixes athletes with entertainers. Skenes is the headline sports name, paired here with Olivia Dunne. You can even find Chevy Chase/Christie Brinkley dual autos in the set.

2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving Dual Autographs Paul Skenes / Olivia Dunne Pilgrim Hat #TDA27 | eBay

2018 Topps Holiday Bowman Turkey

Yes, it's an actual turkey on a baseball card. In the 2018 version, the turkey is a catcher with a prospect designation.

2018 Topps Holiday Bowman Turkey | eBay

2018 Topps Holiday Bowman Shohei Ohtani RC /35 "Turkey Variation"

This Ohtani is a unique one. Not only is it designated as a rookie card, but it also has a turkey image right above the RC logo. It's a rare Ohtani you don't see every day: PSA has graded only ten of these, and just two PSA 10s exist.

2018 Topps Holiday Bowman Shohei Ohtani RC /35 "Turkey Variation," graded by PSA | eBay

The Turkey Red Cards

Turkey Red goes back to cards used to promote Turkey Red cigarettes in 1910 and 1911. Topps revived the set in the mid-2000s and pushes it in its apps every Thanksgiving. Here are five unique Turkey Red cards most collectors covet.

2006 Topps Turkey Red #JE John Elway Auto /50

This is one of the top Turkey Red football cards. It pairs Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway, the best in Broncos history, with an autograph numbered to 50. It's the high-end pick for collectors who want the design and a real hit.

2006 Topps Turkey Red #JE John Elway Auto /50 | eBay

2005 Topps Turkey Red #TBR Tom Brady Auto /50

Brady in his prime, in the painted Turkey Red style, with his autograph. High-end collectors who want a New England card for the Thanksgiving table can start here.

2005 Topps Turkey Red #TBR Tom Brady Auto /50 | eBay

2006-07 Topps Turkey Red #20 Kobe Bryant

One of the most prized cards in Turkey Red basketball. The framed artwork suits Kobe's mid-2000s run, and demand for Kobe cards has stayed strong for years.

2006-07 Topps Turkey Red #20 Kobe Bryant | eBay

2013 Topps Turkey Red #3 Mike Trout

Early-career Mike Trout cards are always special. His flagship and Chrome cards get most of the attention, which makes the Turkey Red version a quieter way to own the same era.

2013 Topps Turkey Red #3 Mike Trout | eBay

2006 Topps Turkey Red #TRAPM Peyton Manning Auto /50

A quarterback who dominated the NFL, with an autograph. This is a timeless piece for any Manning or Colts collector.

2006 Topps Turkey Red #TRAPM Peyton Manning Auto /50 | eBay

Thanksgiving-themed cards always pick up demand in November, but Turkey Red collectors pay for the painted look, not the holiday. Turkey Red cards aren't true Thanksgiving cards, but they hold attention all year. Happy collecting and Happy Thanksgiving!