Toy Story is one of the greatest animated film franchises of all time and, even to this day, one of Disney's most successful and recognizable brands. The franchise's continued relevance is definitely felt with a fifth movie just weeks away from hitting cinemas and its overwhelming recent success in the card market.

There have been a number of top-dollar sales in 2026 so far, such as the 2024 Topps Chrome UK Disney Facsimile Autographs Superfractor Minnie Mouse 1/1 BGS Black Label 10 and the 2025 Disney Lorcana A Whole New World World Champ Promo Foil BGS 10.

2026 is steadily shaping up to be the biggest year in Disney card collecting yet, and Toy Story is right at the forefront of such hype.

Woody 1/1 Superfractor Soars Past Previous Record

2025 Topps Chrome Disney Superfractor Toy Story Woody 1/1 PSA 10 | CardLadder

On May 22nd, the 1/1 Woody Superfractor from 2025 Topps Chrome Disney hit the public market for the first time ever. Graded a Gem MT 10 by PSA, it sold through Fanatics Collect for a whopping $30,600 and became not only the most valuable Woody card of all time, but the record holder for the Toy Story franchise.

The 1/1 Woody Superfractor is the seventh-most expensive individual Disney card ever sold, with its final selling price beating out the 2025 Topps Disney Genesis Silver Circles Mickey Mouse 1/1 by a mere $46.32.

Other Top Woody Card Sales

2024 Topps Chrome Disney Sapphire Edition Padparadscha Woody 1/1 PSA 10 | CardLadder

The previous record holder for most valuable Woody card ever was this 2024 Topps Chrome Disney Sapphire Padparadscha 1/1, graded a PSA 10. It sold through Goldin last August 2025 for $13,664 and hasn't resurfaced since then.

2025 Topps 30 Years of Toy Story Superfractor Buzz Woody RC 1/1 | CardLadder

Another incredibly unique piece that sold for a fair chunk of change was this 1/1 Supefractor from 2025 Topps 30 Years of Toy Story featuring illustrations of both Woody and Buzz Lightyear in their iconic chase scene.

This card sold just days ago on eBay for $10,000, an amount that's enough to put it third all-time for a Topps Disney card featuring Woody.

2025 Pixar Gold Tom Hanks Woody Auto Gold RW Etch /25 PSA 10 AUTO 10 | PSA

The most expensive Woody autograph card ever comes from the 2025 Topps Pixar Gold set, featuring the pristine signature of one Tom Hanks. Known as one of the most memorable actors of his generation, Hanks also brought Woody to life as the cowboy's voice actor in the Toy Story films.

This Raywave Etch 25/25 auto, which received dual 10 grades from PSA, sold for $10,000 last April.

The market for Disney, and Toy Story cards in particular, will certainly start to heat up even more as Toy Story 5 releases in theaters June 19th.