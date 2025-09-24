The Top 5 Greatest Catchers of All-Time and Their Cards

The catcher position is one of the most grueling, and one of the most important positions to play in all of baseball. The manager and pitcher both rely on the catcher to call the game, and know what is going on at all times. And yet, its one of the most overlooked position when talking about greatness.

With Cal Raleigh having a season for the record books, and ultimately passing Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs in Mariners history, it had me thinking of the greatest catchers of all-time. A look at the top five catchers of all time and their cards:

5. Carlton Fisk

The original "Pudge" played 2,226 behind the plate, over the course of 24 years. The 3x Silver Slugger winner crushed 376 home runs, to go along with 1,330 RBI's. Winning the Rookie of the Year, and Gold Glove in the same year was just the start for Fisk. He would go on to representing his team in the All-Star games 11 times.

Related: Top 5 Baseball Players Who Should Be in the Hall of Fame and Their Cards

Carlton Fisk RC | https://ebay.us/m/kQhZIr

The 1972 Topps RC graded a PSA 8 have prices ranging anywhere from $200-$300.

4. Yogi Berra

The accolades that Yogi Berra has under his belt, are absolutely astonishing. The 18 time All-Star would help direct his team to 10 championships. Yogi would finish in the Top 10 in MVP voting 7 times, bringing home the award in 1951,1954, and 1955. Berra would finish with 358 home runs, 1,430 RBI's, and carry a career .285 batting average.

Yogi Berra RC | https://ebay.us/m/u9G4LD

A 1948 Bowman RC PSA 2, still fetches over $500.

3. Mike Piazza

In my opinion, Mike Piazza is the greatest "offensive" catcher of all-time. Piazza ended up hitting over 30 home runs in a season, 9 times on his way 427 in his career. The power hitting catcher would still manage a career .308 batting average, hitting over .300 in a season 9 times as well. Piazza would finish with 12 All-Star appearances and 10 Silver Slugger awards.

Mike Piazza RC | https://ebay.us/m/8ZAWGU

For less than $200, you can score this PSA 10.

2. Ivan Rodriguez

The other "Pudge" is arguably the greatest defensive catcher of all-time. Playing 21 seasons, he would catch 2,427 games behind the plate (the most ever). The 14 time All-Star, would end up with 13 Gold Gloves. Not many players dared to run on Rodriguez, as he led the league in caught stealing percentages 9 different seasons.

Rodriguez was no slouch behind the plate, accumulating 2,844 hits throughout his career. He would go onto hitting .286, driving in 1,332 RBI's, and hitting 311 home runs. He would bring home the league MVP in 1999.

RELATED: Top Iconic Yankees Players and Their Rookie Cards

Ivan Rodriguez RC | https://ebay.us/m/Zgj2rG

With only 255 Bowman graded a PSA 10 per Pop Report, this card is a bit of a premium running around $190-$200. Other Rodriguez rookies graded a 10 can be found for around $30.

1. Johnny Bench

Johnny Bench is number 1, because he was the complete package. He was as dangerous behind the plate, as he was up to the plate. Two years after winning the Rookie of the Year, he would win his 1st MVP after leading the league in both home runs and RBI's. He would go on to matching this feat two years later, bringing home his 2nd MVP award. The 14 time All-Star, was also a 10x Gold Glove Award winner. With 389 career home runs, 1,376 RBI's, and the room full of Gold Gloves, it's easy to put him #1.

Johnny Bench RC | https://ebay.us/m/T9WIXT

A beautiful PSA 7 would run around $750.