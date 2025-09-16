Cal Raleigh is helping his team to the top of the American League West, and setting records doing it. Raleigh just tied Mickey Mantle for most home runs by a switch hitter, smashing his 54th home run of the year.

Topps is recognizing the incredible feat, with a Topps NOW card.

In just 5 years in the league, Raleigh has already secured his place as a top tier player in baseball. Coming into this season he already had back to back 30 home run seasons and walked away with his first Gold Glove award in 2024. This year, not only did he tie Mickey Mantle, but he also has the most home runs by a catcher with his 43rd while playing behind the plate. The "Big Dumper" as his teammates call him, is having a season to remember.

Sep 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) fields a bunted ball | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Raleigh hits 2 more home runs, he will match all-time great Ken Griffey Jr. who holds the team record of 56.

The Topps NOW card will display the date that he tied the mark, and will read "54th HR SETS CATCHER MARK, TIES SWITCH-HITTER RECORD". On the back of the card, it talks about the game, tying Mantle, and breaking Javy Lopez single-season record.

Cal Raleigh Topps NOW | https://www.topps.com/products/cal-raleigh-2025-mlb-topps-now%C2%AE-card-715

Beyond the base version of this card, there will be opportunities of gold, orange, black, and red foil parallels. These parallels will have print runs ranging from 5 to 50. One fan will walk away with the 1 of 1 foilfractor.

Topps Now will print this card until September 16th 2025, so time is limited.

